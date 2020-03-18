Government official pays school fees for 723 students, pupils in Cross River

Related News

The Commissioner for Health, Cross River State, Betta Edu, has paid the school fees of 723 students and pupils in Adadama community, Abi Local Government Area of the state, for the current school calendar.

The beneficiaries are students of the Immigrant secondary school in the area.

The benefiting pupils are from PCN Primary School, Ekpon, PCN Extension Isong Inyang Primary School, St. Berns Ibalebo Primary School, Government Primary School, Atani and PCN Imina Primary School.

Some students and pupils from some private schools also benefited from the commissioner’s gesture.

Mrs Edu, a medical doctor, said her gesture is meant to complement Governor Ben Ayade’s effort in the education sector in the state, even though it has been tasking on her because of her limited resources.

Mrs Edu said education is the bedrock of development and that she understood the difficulties some parents are passing through to pay tuition fees for their children.

“My desire is to assist parents by supporting their children’s education,” she said. I have done this religiously for four years now.

“I won’t go to bed happy if any of these children drop out of school. After all, here lies the hope of tomorrow.”

The commissioner promised to extend the assistance to other communities in Abi Local Government Area and beyond.

She appealed to organisations and individuals in Cross River State to help in securing a future for the young people in the state by investing in education.

The traditional head of Adadama community, Eval Agbomi, last week commended the commissioner for her assistance to the students and pupils. He described her as a “young lady with a lion’s heart”, and one who has a blessing to Abi Local Government Area and the Cross River state.