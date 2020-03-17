Senate President lauds Gov. Bello’s achievements in security, peace

Related News

The Nigerian Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on Monday commended Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi for his exceptional achievements in the area of security and peace in the state.

Lawan gave the commendation when he paid a condolence visit to the Governor at his home country residence in Okene to commiserate with the family over the demise of their mother, Hajia Hauwau Bello.

Hajia Hauwau Bello, the mother of the governor passed on on Sunday evening after a brief illness, and was buried on Monday in Okene according to Islamic rites.

Lawan commended Governor Bello in his effort to ensure peace and guarantee security for the people of the state.

According to Lawan, while he was on his way to Okene, he shared the story of insecurity Okene was known for before the coming of Bello, stressing that achievements of the governor in the area of peace and security remained unparalleled.

He acknowledged that the state had an excellent representation at the Senate chamber as the three senators from Kogi state have shown unity and togetherness and have also worked with the National Assembly’s leadership towards securing beneficial ends for their state.

Speaking on the demise of the Governor’s mother, the senate president said the family’s matriarch lived a very fruitful life which was reflected in the children she produced, noting that they would continue her legacies of peace and unity.

Senator Lawan said prayers should continually be offered for the repose of the late matriarch, stressing that there was nothing as good as praying for the soul of the departed beloved.

He pointed out that as leaders it was also important in such moment to pray for the country, stating that there was no current challenges the country was faced with that prayers could not surmount.

The Senate President noted that Nigerians deserved to be thanked for their continued understanding and support promising that the legislative arm would continue to work with the state government in ensuring security of lives and their properties.

In his response, the Governor on behalf of the family, thanked the Senate President for finding time out of his tight schedule to share in such moments of grief which he said was significantly a time of celebration of their mother’s life well spent.

Bello also expressed appreciation to the National Assembly for their show of love and friendliness, noting that their mother lived a life of virtues and that she was such who loved not just her children but every children.

Governor Bello noted that as their mother’s last child, his mother’s prayer while he was growing was that he would someday be a leader in the State and even in the North of the country.

The Governor added that his strife and Agenda for unity and peaceful co existence amongst all tribes in the state, were being sponsored by the charge and instructions of his mother when he became governor in his first term.

He narrated that before her demise, she charged him to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the people of the state.

This resolution he pointed out was as a result of her experience at the hands of kidnappers in 2014 who was kept in the cave for 93 days.

Governor Bello promised that he would continue to ensure the security and safety of the people and their properties to the best of his abilities while expressing confidence in the competence of those charged with the duties of security in the state.