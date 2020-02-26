PROMOTED: Regulators hail Peace Mass Transit for Vehicles Maintenance, Drivers’ Welfare, Training

Related News

Major stakeholders and statutory regulators have heaped praises on Peace Mass Transit (PMT) Ltd for its continuous commitment to drivers’ welfare and provision of modern infrastructure for maintenance of its large fleet of buses.

Sector bigwigs who were gathered at the Emene, Enugu Corporate Headquarters of the PMT on Monday had nothing but commendations for the company at the commencement of its 2020 drivers’ retraining program.

The training, which is an annual event and overseen by senior officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), will last one month.

During the period, over 3,000 drivers of the company would be retrained in batches, to ensure that they remained acquainted with basic rudiments of safe driving, consideration for other road users and recognition of passengers as the king in mini bus transport.

Enugu State Commissioner for Transport, who was unavoidably absent, was represented by the State Chief Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO), Engineer Charles Ugwuagbo. Enugu Sector Commander of FRSC, Ogbonnaya Kalu, who was present to flag off the training, led a cream of senior officers of the Corps, including Deputy Corps Commander Joyce Alexander, who represented the Zonal headquarters of the FRSC in Enugu.

Chief Superintendent of Narcotics (CSN) and Principal Staff Officer, Drug Demand Reduction Unit, NDLEA, Enugu, Mr. Eyeuche Ome, a regular face at the annual event, gave an incisive lecture on “Alcohol/Drug use in Road Safety: A Growing Concern”.

Transport Commissioner, Hon. Mathias Ekweremadu, who spoke through his representative, commended PMT for being proactive and inventive and a good corporate citizen of the state.

He urged the management to continue to explore ways and means to improve safety on Nigerian Highways.

State Chief VIO, Engineer Ugwuagbo, was effusive in his praise of PMT as an ethical company which was never found cutting corners. “They make sure their vehicles have current licenses; current emblems and road worthiness papers at all times”, he stated.

“You hardly find Peace Vehicles break down on the highway. The level of internal coordination and attention that ensures all these, impress me”, he added.

“Peace has provided facilities and conditions for drivers to excel and drive safely, and I urge you (addressing the drivers) to make use of all these”, the VIO said.

The Chief VIO warned drivers against tampering with Speed Limiters, and installing additional special hazard lightings, noting that inventors and manufacturers of vehicles had configured them with the necessary mechanism so it can be driven in the day or at night.￼

Sector Commander, Kalu expressed satisfaction with the maintenance infrastructure present at the PMT workshop, while urging the drivers to reciprocate the investment with good conscience and dedication to duty.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PMT, Dr. Sam Maduka Onyishi, assured that the company was being repositioned to deliver maximally on safety and passenger comfort while urging the drivers to drive to stay alive to bring joy to their families and benefit from the innovations meant to reward them.

“God has blessed me, and I want to be a blessing to others”, he said, referring to the newly introduced Driver-to-Owner (DTO) policy, a scheme, which turned drivers into the owners of the vehicles in their possession over a period of time.

The training programme is still ongoing.