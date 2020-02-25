Firm set to honour leaders in marketing industry

A marketing consulting firm, SalesRuby Limited, is set for its Revenue Leadership Awards (RLA), an initiative intended to reward individuals and organizations that are intentional about driving high value revenue in an ethical and professional manner.

The first edition of the Award night will be holding at the Muson Centre, Marina, Lagos as part of the annual Sales Leadership Conference on the evening of the second day of the conference.

Selected participants who register to attend the two days SLC 2020, which is centered on learning and networking amongst 500 revenue leaders across West Africa will have an opportunity to attend this night of fun and also have opportunity to honor their team members.

The Revenue Leadership Awards will be rewarding individuals from each of these categories below.

The Most Innovative Outdoor Advertiser of the Year

The Innovative Leader of the Year

Customer Success Champion of the Year

Premium Content Creator- Leadership

The Best Revenue /Sales Supporting HR

Sales Coach of the Year

Revenue Leader of the Year Award

Talent Management Strategist of the Year

To learn more about the Sales Leadership Conference 2020 and Revenue Leadership Award.

Visit: events.salesruby.com or call 09070047688, 09070047690, 09070047685 or training@salesruby.com

