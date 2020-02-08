Law Students Association Commends Governor Ganduje over Appointment of SA on SDGs

Related News

The Law Students Association Of Nigeria has applauded the Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for his recent appointment of Habib Yahaya Hotoro as Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goas (SDGs).

The association, in a statement signed by its president, Emmanuel E. Nwobodo described the appointment of Mr Hotoro and other “credible young leaders” by Mr Ganduje as commendable.

“By this appointment, H.E has demonstrated again his ability to spot talents, hard-work and the courage to bring young breeds into politics and mentoring them for future leadership responsibilities.”

The students’ association also commended Mr Ganduje’s achievements in education and other development areas.

“It is evident that His Excellency Gov. Ganduje has set a very high bar and achieved tremendously in the areas of education (which is free, compulsory and qualitative at primary and secondary levels in the state), Health and Human Development just to name a few.”

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

LAW STUDENTS ASSOCIATION COMMENDS GOV. GANDUJE ON THE APPOINTMENT OF SA SDGs

The National Association of Law Students Of Nigeria is undeniably proud of Habib Yahaya Hotoro and his achievements so far. He brings over a decade of experience nationally and internationally from; NCC, HP and BT, where he received the BT Bronze award just to mention but a few.

In 2019, he served on the Kano Transition Committee inter Alia. In 2020, he was appointed as Senior Special Assistant and elevated in just three weeks to the rank of a Special Adviser.

Thank you H.E Gov. Ganduje for your courage, dedication and drive to take Kano to greater heights.

Emmanuel E. Nwobodo

President

NATIONAL LAW STUDENTS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA