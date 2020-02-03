Mothers of the Earth Foundation holds conference on effects of women migration

Related News

Mothers of the Earth International Foundation will hold its 3rd International Conference on the Economic and Social Effects of Women Migration in Africa in March.

The Conference will be x-raying the challenges faced by women during migration with the aim of proffering solutions through practical education and empowerment.

The highlights of this year’s conference is the introduction of a training workshop on the sideline.

The President and CEO of the foundation Hajiya Hafsatu Yusuf explained that the foundation entered into partnership with the Arete Academy Geneva (GENEVA ACADEMY FOR PEACE & MEDIATION) who will be conducting the training on the follow topics:

1. Conflict Resolution and Mediation.

2. Gender, Diversity and Inclusion

3. Sustainable Development and Human Rights

Part of the highlights of the conference also will be the official launch and call for nomination for the Africa’s outstanding Women’s Award.

The training workshop will hold at the Corinthia Villa Hotels 9B Arochukwu street by Old FERMA Garki, Abuja on the 2nd of March, 2020 from 9am while the 3rd Edition of the ECONOMIC and SOCIAL EFFECTS OF WOMEN MIGRATION will hold on the 3rd of March 2020 in Ladi Kwali Hall of the Sheraton Hotels Abuja.