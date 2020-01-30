The Scale and Dimensions of the British Council’s Work in Nigeria over the last 75 years

Related News

The British Council was established in 1934 and has been in Nigeria since 1943. In a message celebrating 75 years in Nigeria, Country Director, Lucy Pearson, outlined that the Council’s approach is rooted in partnering with the right UK and Nigerian organisations to give the widest possible impact “We have a reputation for listening and enabling that has brought us a range of partner organisations that invested in our programmes – from Federal and State Governments to NGO’s to the private sector”.

The focus of the British Council in Nigeria is on capacity building and sustainability in designing, developing and delivering programmes aimed at delivering change at scale. Between 2018/2019 alone, 117,352 internationally recognised exams were taken by Nigerians connecting them to worldwide learning opportunities which will improve their life chances. More than 3,900 students across 26 schools have gained access to an international dimension in their education through the International School’s Award. 4,832 artists were given empowerment opportunities through training and networking platforms. This includes the Foreign Commonwealth Office (FCO) funded Nigeria Creative Enterprise (NICE) which supported Nigerian creative entrepreneurs, and sector support organisations in fashion and film to develop their skills, capacity and partnerships with the UK. Over 1,921 traditional rulers, 1,801 scribes and 300 mentors from 12 Emirate Councils in North-East Nigeria have been trained. The training developed the traditional rulers’ skills for mediation of disputes and conflict resolution.

Here is an example of how they have delivered change at scale, thanks to the amazing work of the many participants that have been involved in their programmes. One of such participants is Tunde Arogunmati.

Thanks to you Tunde Arogunmati, Executive Director of African Incentive Partnerships, and a former participant of the British Council’s African Knowledge Transfer Partnerships (AKTP) designed to help businesses improve their competitiveness, productivity through knowledge, technology and skills available from Higher Education Institutions.

Tunde Arogunmati is now a highly successful management consultant whose career was leapfrogged thanks to his involvement in the British Council’s African Knowledge Transfer Partnerships (AKTP).

Today Tunde is Executive Director for Business Development and Planning for Business TV Africa Ltd where he has been responsible for restructuring and repositioning BTVA Ltd from its former Bloomberg TV Africa franchise to full-fledged global African Business TV brand.

He has gained varied project management experience, with a focus on civil infrastructure, business development, industry-focused knowledge transfer and global trade/business social networking.

READ ALSO:

He read civil engineering at the Obafemi Awolowo University of Ife but over time veered into other areas of endeavours such as consultancy where he does various enterprise development both in the social and business sectors.

He credits the British Council’s AKTP with the “breaking of ice between academia & industry in Nigeria via strategic dialogue & the efficacy of knowledge sharing in the scheme of things as regards research, industrial development & related wealth creation & innovation”.

He says it gave him an enhanced ability to develop and sustain cross-sector knowledge sharing & global business development partnerships across the board.

“It also made me realise that the British global business and knowledge enterprise is a veritable platform for leverage, notably within the Commonwealth, but also worldwide through globalised partnerships & networks,” he says.

This has greatly influenced the current programme I’m involved in as Executive Director; African Incentive Partnerships – AIP – a dedicated Sustainable Enterprise Development & Investments ecosystem.

British Council is inviting past programme participants to celebrate its 75th anniversary with them by submitting stories of their experience and the impact it has had. Visit www.britishcouncil.org.ng for more information about how to participate in the 75 Stories campaign or follow #BritishCouncilNigeriaAt75 #ThanksToYou #75Stories