Polaris Bank bags CBN award as best in consumer protection

Polaris Bank has emerged the Best Deposit Money Bank (DMB) in Consumer protection in Nigeria’s banking industry as an attestation of the institution’s show of strong leadership in prompt resolution of transaction issues.

The award was presented to the Bank at the Jos Bankers Forum— an Annual Dinner and Award event organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Jos branch held to recognise and reward DMBs for their performance during the outgone year.

Speaking on the award, the Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, thanked the organizers for their due diligence in selecting Polaris Bank among other awardees and “recognizing its stellar performance in promptly resolving customer complaints”.

On the challenges faced by customers over issues bothering on response to various customer complaints including ATM cash retract, excess charges and other E-channels dispute received from the CBN for resolution, Mr. Abiru noted in particular steps being taken to resolve some of these issues.

He stated with emphasis that these occurrences which experts ascribe to infrastructure deficit, remain the most common pain points among customers who engage in banking transactions which banks and relevant stakeholders are doing all within their powers to ameliorate for the benefit of customers.

Additionally, the top banker said that “for us at Polaris Bank, because we know how embarrassing cash retract and other payment service challenges can be for customers, we ensure that their complaints are promptly and satisfactorily resolved with feedback to the CBN.”

Other categories of awards recognised at the event include: Best DMB in Banking Activities; Best DMB in Corporate Social Responsibility; Best DMB in Financial Inclusion and Best Micro Finance Bank in Plateau State. The awards were presented based on how DMBs responded to various customer complaints within the year.

Polaris Bank is a future-determining bank committed to the delivery of industry-defining products, services, and platforms across all the sectors of the Nigerian economy