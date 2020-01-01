Family of Zamfara ex-finance commissioner demands apology from successor

Muktar Shehu, sacked Zamfara Governor-Elect
Muktar S0hehu, sacked Zamfara Governor-Elect

The family of immediate fast Zamfara state commissioner of finance, Muktar Ehehu Idris has demanded for apology from the incumbent finance commissioner over alleged false allegation.

At a press conference in Gusau last week, Rabiu Garba, the finance commissioner alleged that among ghost workers uncovered was a certain Nusaiba Shehu Idris said to be a relative of the ex-commisisoner.

But in a statement by Abubakar Shehu Idris, on behalf of the family, they disowned the alleged ghost workers insisting nthere is no such name in the family.

Read the full statement below:

Hon. Mukhtar Shehu Idris and the Shehu Idris Family at large demand apology from the present Commissioner of Finance, Zamfara State Alh. Rabiu Garba for misleading the general public about a certain ‘Nusaiba Shehu Idris’ (a name that does not exist in the entire family) for being a sister to Hon. Idris and part of an alleged Salary Scandal in Zamfara State.

We urge the Hon. Commissioner to discharge his duties in a professional way, verify information data before him and do away with speculations.

We wish to reiterate, Hon. Mukhtar Idris has no relative by that name, had no hand nor partook in any Salary racketeering while he held sway as Commissioner of Finance of State. His track record in fishing out Ghost workers speak for itself.

We wish the Hon. Commissioner well in the task ahead of him.

Signed
Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Idris
For the Shehu Idris Family

