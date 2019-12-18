Pastor Fatoyinbo To Host Matthew Ashimolowo, Mensa Otabil, Tudor Bismark, Others at 12DG 2020

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has announced the lineup of speakers for the 2020 edition of the 12 Days of Glory (12DG) conference.

12 Days of Glory is an annual conference held in COZA at the beginning of every year to prepare for the 12 months of the year through prayer and fasting.

Each day of the programme represents one month, and it will hold from January 2nd to 13th 2020 at the COZA Auditorium in Abuja and selected viewing centres.

12DG 2020 will feature impactful sessions from prominent speakers such as Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, Dr Mensa Otabil, Dr Bill Winston, Bishop Tudor Bismark, Dr Jasmin Sculark and Reverend Marissa Farrow.

Speaking on the event, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo said:

“We’ve held the 12Days of Glory conference for 20 years, and each year has been bigger and better than the one before it. It’s a time to pray, fast and receive God’s direction for the New Year.

“Each one of the 12 days represents a month of the New Year, and starting the year this way has given birth to unusual and unprecedented testimonies for our members and our church as a whole. We have amazing speakers lined up, so I encourage everyone to attend and start 2020 on the right note,” he added.

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo will also speak at the conference along with his wife, Pastor Modele Fatoyinbo

