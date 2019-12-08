FULL SPEECH: Why I’ll not contest for any office again — Senator Goje

Related News

SPEECH BY SENATOR MOHAMMED DANJUMA GOJE SARKIN YAKIN GOMBE DELIVERED AT THE FLAGGING-OFF CEREMONY FOR GOMBE STATE ”GOJE EMPOWERMENT PROGRAMME” AT THE PANTAMI STADIUM GOMBE ON SUNDAY 8TH DECEMBER 2019.

PROTOCOLS:

We start by thanking Allah (SWT) for giving us the life, good health and opportunity to reach this day when l, Mohammad Danjuma Goje, a boy born and bred from a very small village, will today gather the people of Gombe State including both the high and the low to specially launch an empowerment program cutting across the three senatorial districts of the State.

In other words, I have every reason to thank Allah (SWT), the people of my primary constituency (Pindiga Emirate), Akko Loca\ Government, Gombe State and indeed the entire country for giving me the very rare opportunity to rise from “grass to grace” as is commonly said. To move from a humble life of a primary school teacher to that of an administrative officer in the then Bauchi State Government, Local Government Secretary and Chief Executive as well as the Head of Administration of a Federal Government Parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology is not a mean achievement. It is even a greater fate to move from a member of the then Bauchi State House of Assembly to become a Minister of the Federal Republic, then a two-term Governor of a State and now a third term Senator.

I have had the rare opportunity of contesting and winning the seven elections conducted by various National Electoral Commissions. In the Second Republic during the Shagari Government as a very young man, I contested and won election into the then Bauchi State House of Assembly. In 1998, I also contested and won election as a Senator for Gombe Central Senatorial District under the defunct UNCP during the Abacha Regime. I then in 2003 contested and won the Governorship election for Gombe State. I was re-elected in 2007.In 2011, 2015 and 2019, I contested and won the three elections for the Gombe Central Senatorial District.

Therefore, having contested and won all the seven elections in addition to being a Minister for the country, | strongly believe that Allah (SWT) has been extremely kind to me. i believe not many Nigerians have been so lucky and blessed. Alhammdulillah sai Shukra.

It is in the light of the foregoing and having reached an advanced age, I wish to formally inform you that I have decided not to contest any other election again. For the avoidance of doubt, I will not contest any election at all levels.

I believe that I need to give the younger ones the opportunity to also grow and showcase their Godgiven talent especially in this digital age.

However, this does not mean that I will retire from politics. Far from that. I will continue to be an active cardcarrying member of the APC and participate in all political activities at all levels except that I will not contest any election.

In Gombe State, given my age and the number of years I have been in active politics (Since the 2nd Republic) as well as the very large number of politicians l have mentored, from now on, my appropriate role will be that of a Father for all. I will continue with my fatherly and leadership role in the State’s politics to ensure peace, Unity and Progress. I will treat all issues firmly, Justly and without any discrimination because almost all the present day active politicians have come under me at one point or another.

I will also continue to fully support His Excellency, Alhaji Muhammadu lnuwa Yahaya and his Government. At the national level, I will continue to be loyal and supportive of His Excellency, the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and the Federal Government. Of course, I will continue to be an active and loyal member of the National Assembly under the leadership of the president of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan. My loyalty to my party, the APC under the chairmanship of Comrade Adams Oshiomole is also unquestionable.

My peop|e, the peop!e of Pindiga Emirate, Akko Local Government, Gombe Central SenatoriaI District, the entire State and indeed the whole Country, I THANK YOU VERY MUCH and may Allah (SWT) continue to bless and protect us all.

Finally, this empowerment programme is just part of my token way of expressing my deeply felt appreciation to you all.

Once more, Thank you very much.

Long Live Gombe Central,

Long Live Gombe State,

Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria.