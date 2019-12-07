Gombe agog as Goje, Maimalari, Bala Usman bag honorary degrees

Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar zakariya Maimalari Rtd represented his late father Brigadier General Zakariya Maimalari OFR Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman representing her late father late Dr. Yusuf Bala Usman and Senator Muhammadu Danjuma Goje Sarkin Yakin Gombe, at the occasion.
There was fanfare in Gombe, the capital of Gombe state on Saturday, as a former governor of the state and serving senator, Muhammadu Danjuma Goje, was conferred with an honorary doctorate degree by the Federal University Kashere.

Senator Goje, who holds the traditional title of Sarkin Yakin Gombe, was awarded with honorary doctorate degree of science (honoris causa) at the event held at the university’s campus in kashere.

Also honoured at the occasion were late Brigadier General Zakariya Maimalari and late renowned academic Dr. Yusuf Bala Usman.

The event was attended by high calibre of individuals who showed up to identify with the Gombe senator, including the Gombe state governor, Inuwa Yahaya.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan led members of the National of Assembly to the event. Others in the entourage include Senator Abubakar Kyari, Senator Sani Musa, Senator Amos Bulus Kilawangs, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, Honourable Usman Bello Kumo.

Also present were the emirs of Gombe , Ningi , Misau, Dass, Pindiga and many other dignitaries.

A pre-Convocation lecture was delivered by Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isah Ali Pantami and chaired by the Senate Leader, Senator Dr Yahaya Abdullahi.

As part of the convocation ceremony, Senator Goje, Governor Yahaya and the minister of Communications commissioned various new projects executed in the university.

