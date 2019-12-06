ADVERTORIAL: Application/Registration of Cargo Operators/Cargo Agents/Airfreight Forwarders to Airfreight Pilgrims’ Excess Luggage for 2020 Hajj

Related News

NATIONAL HAJJ COMMISSION OF NIGERIA (NAHCON)

APPLICATION/REGISTRATION OFCARGO OPERATORS/CARGO AGENTS/AIRFREIGHT FORWARDERS TO AIRFREIGHT PILGRIMS’ EXCESS LUGGAGE

FOR 2020 HAJJ

The Commission wishes to invite applications from interested Cargo Operators or reputable Cargo Agents with valid licenses for the air freight of Nigerian pilgrims’ excess luggage from Saudi Arabia to designated Hajj Reception Centres in Nigeria for the 2020 Hajj operations.

2. MODE OF APPLICATION

Prospective applicants shall:-

i.Print out an application online by visiting the Commission website: www.nigeriahajjcom.gov.ng

ii.Pay a non-refundable application fee of N500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) in certified bank draft payable to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

iii.Print out an application form from the NAHCON website: www.nigeriahajjcom.gov.ng

iv. Appear for screening on a date to be communicated after the receipt of the completed application form.

3. CONDITIONS OF APPLICATION

All applicants must produce:

a)Certified True Copies of Certificate of Incorporation in Nigeria with CAC and Memorandum and Articles of Association or their equivalents in case of foreign companies.

b)Certified True Copies of CAC forms C02 and C07or their equivalents in case of foreign applicants.

c)Evidence of current PENCOM Compliance Certificate for Nigerian carriers;

d)Evidence of current Interim Registration Report (IRR) as evidence of registration on the National Database of Contractors, Consultants and Service providers for Nigerian firms, where ICB is used;

e)Evidence of current ITF Compliance Certificate for Nigerian firms

f)Valid Air Operator Certificate (AOC) or other appropriate authorizations issued by NCAA in case of Cargo Agent/Airfreight Forwarders.

g)Tax Clearance Certificates for the last three (3) years.

h)Three consecutive years audited account of the company.

i)Evidence of VAT registration and remittance.

j)Evidence of ownership of cargo aircraft or standard and verifiable lease agreement(s).

k)Evidence of appropriate authorization/permit by Saudi Arabian authorities to weigh and freight pilgrims’ luggage (cargo) or valid agreement with a licensed Saudi Arabian cargo/baggage handler(s) holdinga valid Authorization/Permit.

l)Evidence of cargo flight arrangements in Saudi Arabia and Nigeria.

4. ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS TO BE FULFILLED BY SUCCESSFUL APPLICANTS

The approved Company (upon satisfactory fulfillment of the above conditions) must also meet the following post-selection terms before the Cargo Airfreight Agreement is executed with NAHCON:

i)Deposit of Twenty Million Naira (N20,000,000.00) Bank Guarantee with NAHCON which will be returned after satisfactory conduct of the operation.

ii)Payment of 2020 Hajj Cargo License fee of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500, 000.00) to the Commission.

5. SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION FORM

i) Submit duly completed Application Form along with copies of all relevant documents on or before the deadline indicated below to:

The Secretary of the Commission

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

HAJJ HOUSE,

Plot 991/992 Zakariya Maimalari Street,

Adjacent to National Defence College (War College),

Central Business District, Abuja.

ii) Applications should reach the Commission not later than 21st January, 2020 by 12:00hours local Time.

NOTE:

6. Please be informed that the application is not intended to create any form of contractual relationship or obligation on the part of NAHCON.

7. Consequently, NAHCON shall not be liable to any applicant for any expenses or loss incurred in connection with this application. NAHCON shall contact the successful shortlisted Applicants for an interview at an appropriate time before formal agreement will be executed with successful applicants.

8. Applicants will be required to present original copies of submitted documents for sighting.

Signed

Management