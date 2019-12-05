ADVERTORIAL: Registration/Application for Airlift of Nigerian Pilgrims Under State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards/Agencies/Commissions for Hajj 2020

Related News

NATIONAL HAJJ COMMISSION OF NIGERIA

(NAHCON)

REGISTRATION/APPLICATION FOR AIRLIFT OF NIGERIAN PILGRIMS UNDER STATE PILGRIMS’ WELFARE BOARDS/AGENCIES/COMMISSIONS FOR 2020 HAJJ.

Interested Nigerian/Foreign airlines/carriers with requisite operating authorization and capacity are hereby invited to submit applications in accordance with the prescribed application form, for the airlift of pilgrims under the State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards/Agencies/Commissions to and fro the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for 2020 Hajj.

2. The outbound airlift of intending Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia will commence in the third week of June, 2020, while the inbound (return journey) will commence during the third week of July, 2020. The airlift operations will be conducted at Sixteen (16) designated Hajj airports in Nigeria and two (2) Airports in Saudi Arabia.

3. Applicants are to note that, Boeing 747-300 and newer series aircraft with capacity to carry a minimum of 450 passengers or other wide-bodied aircraft with capacity to carry a minimum of 300 passengers and a back-up aircraft are required for the operations. The aircraft to be deployed for the operations shall meet the safety and other regulatory requirements of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Saudi Arabian General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).

4. CONDITIONS FOR APPLICATION: Any Airline willing to paticipate in the 2020 Hajj airlift must cause the Civil Aviation Authorities of both Nigeria and Saudi Arabia to write directly to NAHCON giving attestation of such airline’s provisional non-indebtedness and clearance for the aircraft to be deployed for the operation as a condition for screening and /or final approval for participation and signing of agreements.

5. Applicants must possess valid Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and must be active operationally, and designated on the Nigeria–Saudi Arabian route by the competent authorities of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and must operate at least Umrah flights to be eligible for consideration.

6. Applicants are also required to submit the following:

i) Certificate of Incorporation/Registration with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) or its equivalent for foreign applicant with a minimum share capital of at least Two Billion Naira (N2,000,000,000.00) or its equivalent.

ii) Certified true copies of CAC forms C02 and C07 or their equivalents in the case of

foreign applicant.

iii) Copies of relevant Licences/Certificates.

iv) Evidence of financial capability to fund the airlift operation.

v) Three consecutive years audited Company Financial Accounts.

vi) Current three years Tax Clearance Certificates of the Company.

vii) Submission of current Interim Registration Report (IRR) as evidence of registration on the National Database of Contractors, Consultants and Service Providers for Nigerian Carriers.

viii) Submission of current PENCOM Compliance Certificate for Nigerian Carriers

ix) Submission of current ITF Compliance Certificate for Nigerian Carriers.

x) Evidence of non-indebtedness to relevant aviation authorities and service providers both in Nigeria and in Saudi Arabia. More particularly, copies of duly signed clearance of non-indebtedness to NCAA, NAMA, FAAN and SAHCOL, Butake, NAHCO, GACA and other Saudi-based aviation service providers must be provided.

xi) Details/specifications of aircraft to be deployed for the airlift.

xii) Verifiable written evidence of ownership or lease agreement(s) with the owner(s) of aircraft to be confirmed by the NCAA and GACA.

xiii) Evidence of ability to make available reliable flight schedule for the operation not less than eight (8) weeks before the commencement of airlift.

xiv) Evidence for Passenger and Luggage Screening (Security) arrangements in Saudi Arabia.

xv) Arrangement for in-flight Catering Services with an authorized in-flight catering providers in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, with Details which include; name(s) and addresses, telephone numbers, valid emails of caterers should be clearly stated and subject to joint inspection by relevant regulatory authorities and the Commission(A duly licensed Nigerian catering service provider(s) must be engaged for the outbound flight).

xvi) Arrangements for Crew Hotel accommodation during the operation in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

xvii) Arrangements for over flight clearance, en-route and landing permits. In addition, third party foreign carriers shall provide valid authorization to exercise 3rd & 4th freedom traffic rights on Nigerian-Saudi Arabian route.

xviii) Arrangements for Ground Handling services in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

xix) Arrangements with fuel suppliers in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

xx) Evidence of installation of an aircraft tracker/transponder as confirmed by NCAA.

xxi) Arrangement for airfreight of 5-liter Zamzam water per pilgrim during the first phase of the airlift operation.

xxii) Organizational structure with necessary antecedents viz: names, qualifications and schedule of duties of the key staff of the company.

xxiii) Copy of certificate of aviation insurance which must meet the minimum combined single liability unit (hull, passenger, baggage/cargo and third party) liability limit set by NCAA.

xxiv) Evidence of provision of first Aid facilities onboard each flight in accordance with the provision Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (NCARs).

7. Each applicant shall appear for screening on a date to be communicated by the Commission after the receipt of the completed application form. Originals of all documents submitted should be made available for sighting during the screening exercise.

8. ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS TO BE FULFILLED BY SUCCESSFULAPPLICANTS

Successful applicants screened by the Commission and approved by the Government shall:

i) Provide evidences of re-confirmed arrangements/documentations in items numbers xi – xx in paragraph 5.

ii) Provide verifiable evidence on item number xxi in paragraph 5.

iii) Must provide evidence of FCOP/FOC from NCAA and Saudi Arabia (GACA)

iv) Readiness to comply with other guidelines and operations requirements for Hajj operation by the Nigerian aeronautical authorities and of the Saudi Arabian General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).

v) Provide an Advance Payment Guarantee (APG) in accordance with the prescribed format to the tune of 50% of the total airfare.

vi) Pay Hajj airlift (Clearance) fee of N3,000,000.00 (Three Million Naira only) to NAHCON.

vii) Execute an Airlift Agreement with NAHCON on behalf of the respective SMPWB/A/C which contains the terms and conditions of the airlift operation.

viii) Operational center(s) to be opened during the airlift must not exceed the number of aircraft deployed for the operation by each airline.

ix) Opening of operational centre(s) by the selected carrier must be progressively synchronized with schedules and not exceed the number of available operating aircraft.

x) Confirmed arrangement(s) for the 50% to 100% direct flight to Madina.

xi) Confirmed arrangement(s) for departure out of Madina of the number of pilgrims that could not travel to Madina before Hajj.

xii) In the case of leased/chartered aircraft, verifiable proof of payment (wire transfer/telex copy, etc) of at least 10% of the full cost of lease/charter at the point of selection

9. MODE OF APPLICATION

Prospective applicant shall:

i) Pay a non-refundable application fee of N1,000,000.00 (One Million Naira) in Certified Bank Draft payable to National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

ii) Print out an application form ONLINE on the website of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON). www.nigeriahajjcom.gov.ng

iii) Complete and submit the application form along with copies of all relevant documents as itemized herein on or before the period indicated below (item 10).

10. SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION FORM

Duly completed Application Forms should be submitted to:

The Secretary of the Commission National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

HAJJ HOUSE, Plot 991/992 Zakariya Maimalari Street, Adjacent to National Defence College (War College), Central Business District, Abuja.

The application should reach the Commission not later than 21 st January, 2020 at 12:00 hours whereby application opening will take place immediately and no further submission would be entertained.

NOTE:

11. Please be informed that the application is not intended to create any form of contractual relationship or obligations on the part of NAHCON. Consequently, NAHCON shall not be liable to any applicant for any expenses or loss incurred in connection with the processing of the application. NAHCON would contact the successful applicants at an appropriate time before execution of formal agreement while the original copies of the document submitted should be forwarded for sighting.

12. Applicants must not have history of inability to airlift nor that of abandoned its pilgrims.

13. Applicants must not be third-party users of licenses or any other authorization.

