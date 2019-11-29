Zamzam Pullman Hotels Makkah and Madina engages with Hajj Operators in Nigeria

Related News

Zamzam Pullman Hotels Makkah and Madina has held engagement sessions with key Hajj operators and other critical stakeholders within the Nigerian Hajj community in Lagos and Abuja.

The meetings which were the first of its kind for the hotel in Nigeria was primarily driven by the hotel management’s desire to showcase its offerings and collaborate to enhance the experiences of Nigerian pilgrims at the hotel during the Hajj and Umrah.

The stakeholder sessions which were insightful offered an opportunity for Hajj Operators in Nigeria to offer useful tips on the peculiar needs of Nigerian pilgrims staying at the hotel during pilgrimage.

With a total of over 800 rooms at its Makkah facility and 500 at its Madina facility, the Zamzam PullmanHotel is quite popular with Nigeria pilgrims desirous of a close proximity to the holy sites, luxurious amenities and top notch hospitality.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager, ZamzamPullman Hotel Makkah, Mr. Hamid Sidine, stated that the engagements were an opportunity to appreciate the efforts of critical stakeholders, who have been instrumental in the logistics support of Nigerians travelling to Makkah for hajj and Umrah all year round.

Hamid Sidine, General Manager, Zamzam Pullman Makkah; Amb. Haliru S. Shuaibu former Nigerian Ambassador to Sudan and designated representative of the Murshid Abuja National Mosque and Ayman Elkayssouni, Cluster Director Sales & Marketing, Zamzam Pullman Hotel Makkah & Madina during a visit to Chief Iman at the National Mosque Abuja.’

He said that “it was also geared at collaborating withstakeholders in Nigeria and through engagement, better understand the needs of Nigerian Pilgrims in order to improve the existing delightful experiences sforNigerian Pilgrims during visits to the Holy Land in Saudi Arabia”

Cluster Director, Sales and Marketing, ZamzamPullman Makkah and Madina, Ayman Elkayssouni, stated that the purpose of the visit by the Hotel Brand was to engage hajj operators directly, listen to their needs, and also build relationships with the Nigerian Hajj operators.

He stated that the hotel was consistently looking for new offerings to ensure a renewed experience every time a guest visits. To this end he said “we have introduced a loyalty programme to reward guest who stay at our hotels. We are also considering having Nigerian and African cuisine on our culinary list to address the needs of Nigerians whilst at the hotel”

Across section of Zamzam Pullman Hotel Representatives and winners of the Complimentary Stay at the Zamzam Pullman Hotel during the Hajj Operators Engagement in Abuja

Sogbesan Hasanat, Managing Director, News Crescent International Travels Limited, stated that “ZamzamPullman Makkah and Medina has been a wonderful hotel and the experience has been very good to our customers. A lot of them have really had a wonderful time staying at the hotel. It is like home away from home”

Ayman Elkayssouni, Cluster Director Sales & Marketing, Zamzam Pullman Hotel Makkah & Madina Sogbesan Asanat, Managing Director, New Crescent International Travels Limited; Aminat Tunji Akinwande, Director, Dewise Travels Hamid Sidine, General Manager, Zamzam Pullman Makkah, and Mohamed Gouda, Revenue Manager, Zamzam Pullman Hotel Makkah during the hotels meeting with hajj operators in Lagos

The ZamZam Pullman hotel is a 5-star hotel that prides itself in the quality of its premium hospitality and service offerings through its warm Arabic welcome of pilgrims visiting the holy sites in Makkah and Medina. The presence of its Hotels within the holy cities of Makkah and Medina is complimented by a fantastic rail network which functions at optimal levels for flexibility and ease of access to the holy sites in both cities.

