Dutse agog as Nasiru Haladu Danu (NHD) Foundation Kicks off free medical outreach in Jigawa

The Nasiru Haladu Danu Medical Mission Foundation kicked off its free medical mission in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

The three-day exercise which began with a Gala Night at the Dutse residence of the founder of the foundation, Alhaji Nasiru Haladu Danu, witnessed a large turnout of dignitaries from within and outside Jigawa State.

Some of the dignitaries present at the gala night include, the Jigawa State Governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abdulkadir Fanini Adamu, The Chief of Army Staff who was represented by the Brigade Commander, 3 Brigade, Brigadier General B. A. Alabi, the Chairman Dutse Local Government Area, The Turaki Dutse, a Prince from the Niger Delta region, Prince Tonye Princewill and well-wishers from far and wide.

Top entertainers from the Northern community serenaded the guests with musical masterpieces and gave the launch an atmosphere unrivaled. Some of the entertainers present include Al-Muaz and Alan Waka.

The main exercise commenced on Saturday the 9th of November with the arrival of the NHD Medical Team in Dutse.

The medical team were accompanied by their partners from the United States of America.

Together the teams are to offer free medical care to an initial 5000 beneficiaries.

These 5000 me, women and children were randomly selected from all communities in the Dutse Emirate.

Future intervention will also include education and skills aquisition.

The Emir of Dutse His Royal Highness, Alhaji [Dr] Muhammed Nuhu Sanusi was on ground to witness the commencement of the exercise.

He visited all the treatment points and watched closely as his people received medical attention from the American specialists.

He also presented an Award of Excellence to the Dan Amana Dutse, Alhaji Nasiru; in appreciation of the kind gesture the Dutse people were witnessing.

In his remarks the founder of the foundation, Alhaji Nasiru said “We are here again in Jigawa today because of the vision we have for our people. With the aid of our partners and the Jigawa State Ministry of Health, the NHD Medical Mission is here to create a platform where my brothers and sisters in Dutse can get free medical attention and support.