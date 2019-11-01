Oando chair, Company Secretary, GM Operations receives prestigious recognitions

Related News

In addition to recording a profit in its Q3 financials in Ocotober, Oando’s management has received recognition from various reputable institutions in the country.

Among the recent awards are those of the Chairman, Oando PLC, Oba Michael Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Alake of Egba Land; Ms. Ayotola Jagun the Company’s Chief Compliance and Company Secretary Engr. Anthony Sawyer, General Manager, Operations, Oando Energy Resources. These recognitions are proof that Oando is being managed by reputable professionals with years of industry experience.

Oba Michael Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo received an investiture as a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Directors (IoD) at the institute’s 2019 Fellows Investiture Night. Oba Gbadebo sits on the board of notable organizations, including Oando PLC, Global Haulage Resources Limited, Dolphin Travels amongst others.

He was appointed as a non-Executive Director of Oando since April 2006 and has led the company through major milestones including the company’s acquisition of five drilling rigs between 2007 to 2009; the construction of major pipeline projects through its midstream subsidiary; the completion of a reverse takeover of Exile Resources to become Oando Energy Resources in 2012; the landmark acquisition of ConocoPhillips Nigeria and the divestment of its downstream and midstream naira earning businesses.

IoD Nigeria is an affiliate of the IoD UK, which was founded in London in 1903 and granted a Royal Charter by King Edward VII in 1906. Some Nigerian members of the IoD UK formed IoD Nigeria in Lagos in 1983. In 1997, the Council of the Institute, then a branch, sought autonomy and was granted affiliate status. Its Membership is drawn from Directors and Business Leaders in the public and private sectors and from a diversity of enterprises in commerce, industry, services, professions, bureaucracy, etc.

Ms. Ayotola Jagun the Company’s Chief Compliance and Company Secretary was inducted into a blue-ribbon council, in an advisory capacity to Executive Members of the Nigerian Bar Association Women’s forum and also served as a keynote speaker at the recently concluded Institute of Chartered Secretaries Lagos 2019 Conference where she is holds the prestigious title of a fellow.

When asked how she felt about being a council member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ms. Jagun said; “I am humbled and honoured by opportunity to serve women at the Bar and Bench by advocating on causes that impact on their position, well-being and progress in their chosen profession. I believe that Women in the legal profession are best positioned to address the issues of injustice, sexual violence against women and children and gender inequality in the wider society and to accelerate the change that the United Nations in SDG 5:Gender Equality, recognises as a key global goal in addressing the waste of the world’s human potential . This can only happen when female lawyers and judges are empowered within the legal profession and government institutions and are given the opportunity to occupy influential positions at the bar and bench that enable them to make changes to discriminatory laws and practices.”

Speaking on how Oando helped her prepare for this achievement she said; “I am grateful for the opportunity given to me by Oando to fill, grow into and own my current position within the Company. The entrepreneurial drive and culture at Oando as well as the core values of the organisation has honed me into the individual that I am by encouraging me to initiate bold ideas, take risks, speak up, take authority and make decisions both within and outside of my job scope. I am also grateful for the time given to me by the Company to get involved and contribute to organisations and causes as a volunteer on issues outside the scope of our business and my duties on Company time.”

In its Upstream business, Engineer Anthony Sawyerr, General Manager, Operations, Oando Energy Resources who was invited to receive an investiture as a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, was alongside 46 others conferred with the prestigious Nigerian Society of Engineers Fellowship, the highest professional recognition in engineering practice in Nigeria. Themed ‘’Nigerian Content Development: The Journey So Far”, the 12th conferment ceremony was held at the Africa Hall International Conference Center, Abuja on October 17th.

Engr. Sawyerr, who has amassed over 25 years work experience in the oil and gas sector, locally and internationally, expressed his delight on the conferment, also reiterating his commitment to lending his skills and expertise towards the development of the Engineering field and Nigeria at large.

Engr. Sawyerr said; “It is a great honor working in such a diverse and dynamic field, especially considering how much positive contributions the engineering industry has made towards the infrastructural and economic growth of Nigeria. This conferment will, no doubt further spur the rededication of my skills to the industry, while making valuable contributions and exemplifying professionalism.”

The Nigerian Society of Engineers is the umbrella organization for the Engineering Profession in Nigeria. The Society looks after the professional needs of members through well-structured programmes and regular interactions among the different cadre of membership, enhancing high professional standard and ethical practices.