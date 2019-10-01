OTrike launches in Enugu introduces security number on tricycles

Related News

OTrike is an on-demand tricycle-hailing service on the OPay app created to ease the stress of transportation. Users can book a ride from the comfort of their homes to their preferred destinations in a timely and seamless manner. OTrike is a service feature in the OPay app.

● The OTrike service can be accessed in the OPay app currently on Android.

● Passengers can go anywhere in Enugu for just 100 Naira this October for trips less than N800

In the recent launch, the Enugu State Government has introduced security numbers for all the tricycles operating in the state to check the rate of crimes and criminality in the transport sector in the state.

Chairman, State Tricycle Riders Association, Mr Benjamin Ikah, disclosed this on Wednesday during the official launch of Opera Payment transport system (OPay) of Opera Software Group of companies in the state.

Ikah said the introduction of the security number on every tricycle in the state was to dissuade riders from using their tricycles to commit heinous crimes and to enhance the confidence of commuters who ride with them.

While he appealed to the management of OPay to ensure that riders in their network participate with the activities of the association, he added that the security number would be obtained through established units of Keke riders in the state.

“So we want every tricycle rider to go and get his own security number before the enforcement, which will result in impounding of tricycles at the end of three months”.

Speaking at the occasion, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Mr Ogbonna Idike, commended the management of OPay for bringing dignity to the riders in the state who had already keyed into their operations.

He said the state government saw the establishment of OPay in the state as a source of empowerment and job creation for the teeming graduates and undergraduates who had no jobs and had to resort to driving tricycle.

