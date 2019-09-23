Related News

On Wednesday, September 18, 2019, FCMB delighted and empowered another set of 644 customers with cash and various exciting gifts at the third draws of the Bank’s ongoing bumper reward scheme tagged, “FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 6’’ (visit www.fcmb.com/millionaire). The electronic selection of the winners took place at the regional and zonal levels of the Bank across Nigeria and was witnessed by officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), thousands of customers of the financial institution and other dignitaries.

While four lucky customers were rewarded with the sum of N1million each at the regional draws held in Lagos, Kano, Uyo (Akwa Ibom State) and Ilorin (Kwara State), 640 others smiled home with LED televisions, generating sets, decoders, tablets, smart phones and other consolation prizes.

At the Lagos Regional draw, Hosny Mattar won the star prize of N1million, while Patricia Anya was rewarded with the same amount at the Abuja & North Regional draw. In the same vein, Orji Chinenye emerged winner of N1million at the South-East/South-South draw held in Uyo, just as Ajai Aderotimi smiled home with N1million at the South-West regional draw in Ilorin.

The ‘’FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 6’’, which is still on until November 2019, is designed to provide extra empowerment, reward and value for customers of the Bank, while encouraging financial inclusion and savings culture. The promo is targeted at all segments of the society, especially existing and potential savings account customers of the Bank. This, however, excludes salary and domiciliary account holders.

Speaking on the latest draws of the promo, the Executive Director, Retail Banking of the Bank, Mr. Olu Akanmu, assured that, “we will continue to appreciate and empower our customers to fulfil their aspirations. This is why we encourage them to save through programmes like our promo. The draws are unique because they take place in several cities and zones across our branches nationwide. The chances to win are, therefore, quite high for our customers, many of whom have been rewarded today. The fact that the lives of thousands of many of them have been positively changed through the promo speaks volume about its impact. We are also committed to distinguishing our offerings in the retail banking space by delivering exceptional products and services that would ultimately ensure the growth and achievement of the aspirations of our customers’’.

He added that it is the desire of FCMB to ensure that more customers (both existing and potential) benefit from the promo.

On how to participate in the ‘’FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 6’’, Mr. Akanmu, explained that all existing or new customers of the Bank need do is to increase their respective balances by N10,000.00 in any of the eligible FCMB savings accounts and maintain it for 30 days to qualify for the Zonal and Regional electronic selection of winners, where the star prize of N1million and other fantastic prizes will be won. Multiple savings of N10,000.00 will increase the probability of winning. To qualify for the grand finale draws in November 2019, where four customers will win N2million each, existing and new customers are to increase their balances with at least N50,000.00 and maintain it for 30 days. Multiple savings of N50,000.00 will also increase the chances of winning. The grand finale draw of the promo will hold in November, where four lucky customers will be rewarded with N2million each.

For more information about the FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 6, visit www.fcmb.com/millionaire.

See pictures from the draws below:

FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 6 FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 6