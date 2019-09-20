Related News

President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, Gamboa’s Adama Barrow, and chairman of Air Peace Nigeria, Allen Onyema are among dignitaries lined up for recognition at the 2019 edition of Africa Advancement Forum.

Africa Advancement Forum, is a forum dedicated to enhancing and promoting conversations on public private Partnerships devoted for Improving Africa’s Economic Prosperity.

The recognition is part of key activities lined up for the event holding in London, according to a statement by the organisers.

20th September, 2019

Africa Advancement Forum, is a forum dedicated to enhancing and promoting conversations on public private Partnerships devoted for Improving Africa’s Economic Prosperity. The Forum runs as an Africa focused platform that creates space for the discussion of key prospects and strategies that aims at influencing the growth and advancement of the continent.

We are made up of a group of dedicated and highly committed professionals from across the African continent (but spread across the globe), whose desire is to make a difference by influencing positive growth and development in emerging Africa economies and struggling regions of the continent (through open conversations), while recognizing the efforts of leaders and ordinary citizens that have made a lasting impact in the African continent. The Forum provides a platform for the exchange of ideas among top African business personalities, start-ups, and entrepreneurs from a variety of sectors and disciplines.

Following the call for nomination for the 2019 African advancement Forum’s Global Recognition which forms part of the activities for the dinner session at the summit, Top African Change makers from different parts of Africa made the nomination lists.

Prominent amongst the Top-ranking nominees on the lists includes the President of Rwanda; H.E Paul Kagame, President of Gambia; H.E Adama Borrow, Vice President of Liberia H.E Jewel Howard Taylor, 45years Old Prime Minister of Mali, H.E Boubou Cisse, the Leader of “Our nation Party of great Britain’’; Hon. Henry Bolton, Founder of Justina Mutale Foundation, H.E Justina Mutale, Chairman and Founder of Airpeace Airline; Barr. Allen Onyema, Dr. Mrs. Elizabeth Jack-Rich Tein Jr and many other great achievers.

Our continent is faced with the urgency to deliver improved and effective services to the citizens; thus, we are under pressure to adopt innovative approaches and solutions that will reduce spending while prioritizing and fast-tracking service delivery. These call for continuous improvements and optimization of methods, processes and infrastructure both in the public and private sectors hence the theme for this year’s summit.

BUILDING A PROSPEROUS AFRICA ON THE PILLARS OF PEACE, SECURITY, ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND HUMAN CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT

The theme will be discussed by a group of speakers and panelists with cognate experience from various sectors across the continent. They will present papers and also share thought provoking insights which will help in articulating a communiqué to be issued at the end of theevent. Participants will be allowed to engage directly with the speakers through a Q & A session which will be moderated and chaired by technocrats. Africa Advancement Forum’s core mission is to strengthen governance, policy and international trade in Africa, by linking government and key private sector players across board to foster the growth of the continent. This year’s edition is aimed at charting new economic possibilities for economies of African nation. We hope that through this meeting, the knowledge generated can aid in shapingpolicy for steady advancement in Africa.

Details of event

Date: Thursday 31st October 2019

Venue: London Marriott Hotel Regents Park

128 King Henry’s Road, London NW3 3ST, United Kingdom

Time: 3pm

Africa Advancement Forum is an Initiative of Foundation for Economic Advancement Advocacy and Africa Entrepreneurs foundation which are non-governmental organizations that seeks to highlight new transformations, enable ongoing dialogue, support entrepreneurship and the search for solutions to pressing issues on the continent. We provide safe spaces for discussion of key local and international issues with captain of industries, NGOs, Government agencies, International Organizations, Civil society groups, entrepreneurs and stake holders in the various sectors of the economy.

For participation kindly visit www.advancementforum.orgor email info@advancementforum.org

Signed

Derick Mudiaga Akakabota

Director, Global Operations & Partnerships.

Foundation for Economic Advancement Advocacy.