PROMOTED: Campaign of Calumny against Airline Management Support Limited

Related News

Our attention has been drawn to the wicked lies of one Kamani Desmond in Focus Naija and Mike Nifemi in Nobles Forum, against Our Client, Airline Management Support Limited (AMSL). Before then, we found out that similar falsehood had been peddled by a character with a pen name Mediaguruss in Naira Land Forum and another faceless mandarin in News of the People.

We wish to inform the general public that AMSL is an internationally recognized company dully certified by local and foreign regulatory agencies, to provide specialized support services to ai ine6 and aviation companies, according to world best practices.

As a result, we implore the general public to ignore any unverified negative report or misinformation against AMSL and rather approach the appropriate government agencies saddled with airline investigation for accurate report or information on any incident or matter pertaining to the aviation industry.