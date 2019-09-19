NDDC Abandoned Projects: Reps committee invites contractors [FULL LIST]

NDDC logo

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has invited the underlisted and ALL other contractors of the commission to a one-day public/investigative hearing on abandoned projects by the NDDC.

The Committee, headed by Nicholas Ossai was mandated by the parliament to investigate abandoned projects in the NDDC from the year 2000 till date.

Amongst other things, the committee is investigating the cost of award, period of award, the state of completion and constraints as it affects NDDC (HR. 58/07/2019).

The hearing is scheduled to hold as follows:

Date: 23rd September, 2019
Venue: Conference Room 236, House of Representatives (New Building), National Assembly Complex, Abuja.
Time: 11:00am.

All Memoranda should be submitted in twenty (20) copies with a soft copy to the Committee Clerk, on or before Monday, 23rd September, 2019 in Room 329, 3rd floor, White House, House of Representatives, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.
 

Download full list of contractors here.

Announcer, 

Rt. Hon. Nicholas Ossai, Chairman.

