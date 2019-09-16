Chelsea FC teams up with 1xBet

Related News

Chelsea Football Club has introduced 1xBet as their official Betting Partner for the next three seasons.

Founded in 2007, 1xBet is one of the leading online betting companies in Asia, Africa and Europe, with markets available on more than 1,000 daily events, including football, tennis and rugby.

The relationship with Chelsea will provide 1xBet with greater visibility worldwide, and particularly in the UK, as the betting company seeks to increase market share.

Chris Townsend OBE, Chelsea Commercial Director, said: ‘‘We are excited to welcome 1xBet to Chelsea Football Club as our new global betting partner. 1xBet are one of the most rapidly developing companies in the betting industry and we look forward to supporting them in their endeavour to increase brand awareness within the UK and around the world.’

Alex Sommers, spokesman of 1xBet, added: ‘It’s a big honour for us to become a partner of such a great football club as Chelsea. We guarantee that Chelsea fans will see a variety of interesting and engaging activities from the partnership over the next three years. And of course, we will fly our blue flag as high as possible!’

To celebrate the launch of the partnership, 1xBet will be running a ‘Guess the Score’ competition throughout the 2019/20 season. UK-based fans who correctly predict the outcome of Chelsea’s Premier League games, using a specially dedicated competition page on chelseafc.com, will be entered into a draw to win tickets to Chelsea matches, signed club merchandise and Stamford Bridge Megastore vouchers.

