FC Barcelona Adds 1xBet as a New Global Partner

FC Barcelona and 1xBet have signed a new sponsorship deal whereby the online betting company will become a new Global Partner of the club for the next five seasons, through to 30 June 2024.

The agreement, which comes into effect on July 1, forms part of the Club’s global expansion strategy, and also relates to its mission to source the best possible partners in different categories to help it to maintain its leading position not just on the field of play but also in terms of sports sponsorship and marketing.

As a result of this agreement, FC Barcelona and 1xBet will be working together in different activations from a wide range of assets, including access the players to create promotional material and marketing campaigns.

1xBet is a leading international gaming and technology company with more than 12 years of experience in the field, and offices in Europe, Asia and Latin America. The company has sponsorship deals in place with major rights holders including Serie A, Tottenham Hotspur and LaLiga Media Partner, to name a few.

Statement by Josep Pont, member of the FC Barcelona board and head of its Commercial Area

“We are convinced that this deal with 1xBet will help us to continue to grow both on and off the field. This deal consolidates our global expansion strategy and we are sure that it will help us to connect with new sports fans all around the world”.

Statement by Alex Sommers, spokesman of 1xBet

“We are very pleased to reach an agreement with one of the best clubs in the world. We are certain that 1xBet has something to offer to all FC Barcelona fans. We expect that the cooperation of two world-class brands will be lucrative for both parties. Barcelona’s slogan is “More than a club” and we hope that over the next 5 years, the fans will come to realize that 1xBet is more than a bookmaker”.

About 1xBet

1xBet is a leading international gaming and technology company with more than 12 years of experience in the field. It is one of the most rapidly developing companies in the betting industry, with offices in Europe, Asia, and Latin America, employing over 5,000 professionals.

1xBet boasts the largest number of markets in pre-match and live odds while also delivering a vibrant portfolio of online slots, live casino and table games, offering players the widest choice of entertainment. A digital first business, 1xBet accepts more than 250 payment solutions from all over the world and offers around the clock customer support in 30 languages.

