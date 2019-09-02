Use this code for a discount to register for IMTC AFRICA 2019

IMTC AFRICA 2019, the Remittance and Cross-Border Payments Conference, is here again. This year’s conference, holding in Lagos, promises exciting sessions and speakers.

As a PREMIUM TIMES reader, you are entitled to a special discount when you use the code PTIMESAFRICA19. For registration and other information, visit: https://imtconferences.com/imtc-africa-2019/

IMTC AFRICA 2019, the Remittance and Cross-Border Payments Conference is one of the leading conferences in the remittances and cross-border payments industry in the region. Based in Lagos, this take will welcome money transmitters, remittance companies, fintechs, blockchain startups, and payments providers from Nigeria, other African countries, Asia, and Europe, eager to network among each other and to discover more about the rapid evolution of x-border financial services, the avid development of the Fintech industry, and the growth of the remittance market in the African region.

Date: September 24-26.

Venue: EKO Hotel & Conference Center, Lagos, Nigeria.

· The country of Nigeria is, after Mexico, the 5th largest Remittance Market in recorded flows.

· Lagos is Africa’s most populous city and one of the fastest-growing in the world. As the major financial center in the region, this megacity has the highest GDP in the continent.

Participate in the 3-day intensive networking conference that will allow you to meet and interact with the disruptive minds that are changing the scene in the financial industry. Expand your knowledge by attending the pre-conference courses about what tech-pioneers are bringing to the market and the compliance programs used by Financial Institutions involved in the industry.

We expect the attendance of over 120 professionals from all over Africa, Europe, the U.S., the Middle East, etc. from International Money Transfer & X-Border Payments Institutions, Banks, other Financial Services Providers, Technology-based Firms, and Fintechs.

