Zenith Bank offers ZECA education loan for children

ZECA EDUCATION LOAN
ZECA EDUCATION LOAN

Nigeria’s leading financial institution, Zenith Bank Plc, has introduced the Zenith Children’s Account (ZECA) Education Loan to assist parents pay their children/ wardsschool fees as the new school session begins.

The loan offering, which is disbursed directly to the account of the beneficiary’s school, comes at a very competitive interest rate and flexible repayment tenors. To access the loan, parents are required to open a ZECA account for their children/wards at any of the bank’s branches.

Commenting on the new loan product, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu said “the bank remains focused on providing premium financial solutions that create value for its customers and meet their lifestyle needs.”

ZECA is a specialized savings product for children between the ages of 0-17 years. The account enables parents/ guardians save towards securing the financial future of their children/wards.

Zenith Bank Plc is recognized as one of the most innovative financial institutions in Nigeria and was voted the most customer-focused bank in Nigeria for the Retail and SME segments in the 2018 KPMG Annual Banking Industry Customer Satisfaction Survey (BICSS).

The bank’s commitment to world-class service standards has led to several product innovations over the last few weeks including the “Zenith Timeless Account”, which allows Nigerians aged 55 years and above bank for free, the “Zenith Save for Me”, a high interest target savings account and “Dubai Visa Service” on the Zenith Internet Banking Platform, which allows convenient application and payment for visas to Dubai.

