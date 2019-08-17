Who Is After The Head Of Service? By Femi Ajala

Related News

Not a few Nigerians must be surprised by the unsettling news that Winifred Oyo-Ita, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, is under investigation for alleged N3 billion fraud. The shock was not because she is flawless or super perfect.

But for many who had followed developments since her appointment in October 2015, the fraud allegation is one that must seem far-fetched and truly unbelievable.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) invited her for questioning over alleged N3 billion contract fraud, abuse of duty tour allowance and money laundering.

There is no doubt that these are weighty charges against any public official and every patriotic Nigerian must encourage the EFCC to do thorough investigations. This is in order not to tarnish the reputation of one of Nigeria’s finest public officials to ever serve the country.

Mrs. Oyo-Ita, an accountant and public administrator, has undoubtedly inscribed her footprints on the canvas of civil service reforms in Nigeria, and it is remarkable that she achieved these few years she’s been in the saddle.

She inherited a civil service beset by challenges such as poor capacity development, lack of performance management systems and a service culture that lacked innovation and skills.

She identified eight priority areas and focused on deliverable targets and outcome which include capacity building, strategic talent sourcing, automation of the Service, actualizing the Human resource module on IPPIS, finalizing performance management system and creating a value driven civil service with civil servants that are ‘Efficient, Productive, Incorruptible and Citizen-centered’ (EPIC).

These reforms have started yielding tremendous dividends amongst which the target is a N120 billion savings from cleaning of human resources data and another N2.5 billion savings from digitalization. Also, civil servants from SGL 7-17 have begun training on Structured Mandatory Assessment-Based Training Programme (SMAT-P). This is the first time all civil servants will be scheduled for this training without any form of lobbying. The 1st batch of 1500 civil servants will conclude the training next week resulting in improved skills and competencies.

All ministries will now have a performance management system (PMS) tools, routines, and dialogues to drive results-based performance. The new PMS after stakeholders validation will be approved by the new FEC. The annual innovation challenge to cultivate ideas, technologies and ventures that make the civil service work better to innovate around cutting cost of governance and revenue generation is to hold in September in collaboration with a foremost Innovator from the ivy league, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA. After 11 years, the Public Service Rules is now under review with complete open participation of all public servants.

The reforms have among others, improved overall transparency in human resources management and efficiency of the system as all personnel data of civil servants have now been verified. She has also been at the centre of on-going negotiation to improve workers’ wages and welfare.

Oyo-Ita was appointed into office largely on the basis of her impressive professional capacity and personal integrity and few could doubt that she had lived up to those standards.

There are reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has been impressed by her intellectual capacity and mental stamina and had reportedly uttered words of commendation for her diligence and resourcefulness.

She had shown remarkable ingenuity in the pursuit of positive transformation of the civil service. One example of this is the innovative idea of Public-Private Partnership to support a quicker reform of the service.

She just concluded one of such PPP strategy meetings with Alh Aliko Dangote 24 hours before EFCC’s invitation. It is the climax of a very dynamic meeting between the technical team of the head of service and Dangote’s team which is to lead to roll-off of projects with other Private sector leaders.

Mrs. Oyo-Ita and her team had also gone far in negotiations with the African Development Bank to seek practical support of civil service reforms in the country.

The news of the EFCC probe is without doubt an unwelcomed and unfortunate distraction the civil service does not need at this time. Those behind the allegations may have ulterior motives which may yet be unclear to investigators. Her reformist mindset and courage must have made her step on some influential toes which may now be seeking their pound of flesh.

