Investment security guaranteed at Cosgrove, says Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa

Billionaire investor and Captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa, has identified the ability to recognise opportunities of secured investments as a key to wealth creation, stating that Nigerians should take decisive steps to invest in reputable organisations where their investments would yield the desired growth, while the capital is also secured.

Musa whose net worth is put at $18 million gave the hint when he paid an investment visit to Cosgrove Smart Estate at the weekend in Abuja.

While he identified Cosgrove as a secure investment destination for diligent investors who desire lucrative yield on capital, as well as guaranteed security of investment, the captain commended Cosgrove’s ability to sustain Research and Development as well as apply the findings, stating that the organisation has been able to sustain innovation.

The Super Eagles captain who led his convoy as he drove himself in his mat-black coloured latest edition of the C63 AMG Mercedes Benz arrived Maitama-Katampe Cosgrove Site at exactly 1.51pm on Saturday in the company of his bosom friend since Kano Pillars, Abdullahi Shehu.

Dressed in a trendy joggers and D&G designers top, the footballer was visibly impressed with the mode of operations of the premier real estate development organisation. He commended Cosgrove for sustaining its lead of the country’s housing sector.

Emphasising the need for investors to take advantage of the investment opportunities offered by Cosgrove, Musa said: “Apart from the fact that I want to live here in this estate, I want to own a Cosgrove home, I think Nigerians should take a bold step by investing in Cosgrove,” stating that from the enquiries he has made, “you don’t need to be a billionaire to invest in Cosgrove.”

While saying that investment can be on incremental basis, the Plateau State born striker said he is obliged to give the advice because he has confidence in the security of any investment in Cosgrove as well as the lucrativeness of the trade.

“So we should all take advantage of this golden opportunity offered by an outstanding indigenous real estate development organisation,” he said, adding that investments may not start big, but they grow into large fortunes over time.

“Get started, tell them the bits you can pay over time and you will grow.”

“It’s obvious that the Cosgrove brand is different in all respects: beginning from the foundation to the finishing,’ he said adding that ‘everything about Cosgrove homes are 100% distinguished from what you see elsewhere in this country.”

“When you talk of innovation and quality assurance in real estate development, Cosgrove is on top of it and they have sustained the lead,” he said.

According to Mr Musa, ‘I am very attracted to Cosgrove because they have brought great innovation to the sector,’ he added.

“I am an investor, I do a lot of investments and I know reasonable places to put funds.”

“Investments in Cosgrove are safe, the organisation has won the confidence of the people and it has already taken the lead,” he added.

The Principal Marketing Executive, Cosgrove, Ochua Umoru, who welcomed the august team explained that the Maitama/Katampe Cosgrove Smart estate is being developed on a twelve hectare land directly opposite Maitama Ministers Hill, Abuja.

“This is the fourth smart estate being developed by Cosgrove in the FCT, it is inspired by the pressure we received from the public after our previous estates,” she said.

Discussing the progress made by the company in its less than two years in operations, she said: ‘Cosgrove began operations less than two years ago with the Wuye Smart Estate which consists of over one-hundred-and-sixty smart homes, but which was sold out in three months because they are signature homes that showcased the latest designs and advancements in housing technology.

“After selling the Wuye project, Cosgrove received increasing demands for more smart homes. In response to the demands, we embarked on a second project in Mabushi, near Blue Cabana which was even sold out before we cleared the land,” she added.

He said the quest for more homes inspired the organisation to embark on the third project in Guzape, which she said has also been sold out.

“Addressing the Super Eagles Captain and his team, she said: ‘Now, you can see that we have commenced the fourth Smart Estate, which is the Katampe/Maitama Cosgrove Smart Estate, and we are delighted that we will be providing more villas to those who want to live in homes of a great kind.

Discussing the features that will typify the Cosgrove Estate at Maitama/Katampe, Umoru said: “The estate would be super-smart, and would consist of about three hundred housing units of various types, to include seven-bedroom luxury villas, five bedroom fully detached, five bedroom semi-detached, four bedroom terraces and two bedroom luxury apartments with maids room and elevators,’ stating that every home will be fully automated and will feature the latest innovations in housing technology, meaning various state-of-the-art facilities.

“The location of the fourth project is most strategic; directly opposite the prestigious Ministers Hill which is probably the highest highbrow area in Abuja,” she added.

The Chief Executive Officer, Cosgrove, Umar Abdullahi who later welcomed the Super Eagles captain to the Wuye Cosgrove Smart Estate said “trust is the foundation of every relationship,’ adding that at ‘Cosgrove, trust and professionalism are at the core of operations.”

Mr Umar who has delivered over ten estates in his decade long real estate development career said Cosgrove will continue to get the best known brains in research who will work to provide ideas which implementation will sustain Cosgrove’s status as premier real estate development in the country.

He said “Cosgrove has established a very robust Research and Development (R&D) Department that exists to study, think and propose new strategies and methods that you are not likely to find anywhere else. So, we devote a lot of funds to their foreign travels, seminars and interaction with housing research institutes and establishments in Nigeria and overseas.

“Our R&D staff are abreast of advancements in innovation in various aspects of housing and construction such as automation, security, training, housing finance and others. So Cosgrove is committed to innovation, forward thinking and every new thing that is coming into the market space.”