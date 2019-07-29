Oil giant, Oando PLC has announced its first half of 2019 results, showing growth in earnings.
A statement by the company said it has made a N7.2 billion profit after tax.
The company also said its crude oil and natural gas production has grown by 15% and 8% respectively compared to the similar period last year.
See full statement here: Oando PLC Announces H1 2019 Results, Posts N7.2 Billion Profit-After-Tax
