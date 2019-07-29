FCMB Rewards more customers in “Millionaire Promo Season 6’’ draws

Related News

On Wednesday, July 24, 2019, another set of 644 customers of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) emerged winners in the ongoing bumper reward scheme of the Bank tagged, “FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 6’’ (visit www.fcmb.com/millionaire).

The exercise, the second since the season 6 of the promo began in March this year, was held at the regional and zonal levels of the bank across Nigeria. It was witnessed by officials of Consumer Protection Council (CPC), National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), community leaders, customers of FCMB and other dignitaries from all walks of life.

The latest lucky customers to win N1 million each at the regional draws are Chimelue Nwamarabi (Lagos); Sadi Abdullahi (Abuja & North); Amusanya Oluseyi (South-west) and David Tariah Mary (South-east & South-south).

In addition, 640 other customers of the Bank smiled home with various exciting gift items, ranging from LED televisions sets, power generating sets, decoders, tablets, smart phones and other consolation prizes at the electronic selection exercise that took place in Lagos, Kaduna, Ado-Ekiti (Ekiti State) and Enugu.

The “FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 6’’, which is still on till November 2019, has been designed to provide extra empowerment and create value for customers of the Bank, while encouraging financial inclusion and savings culture. The promo is targeted at all segments of the society, especially existing and potential savings account customers of the Bank. This, however, excludes salary and domiciliary account holders.

The new set of winners were unanimous in their commendation of FCMB for sustaining its promise to reward and empower customers through the promo. Dignitaries at the event also praised the Bank for its unblemished history, transparency and professionalism brought to bear in organising the rewards scheme. Thousands of customers of the Bank have won cash between N1 million and N5 million each as well as fantastic prizes, such as brand new Sports Utility Vehicles, televisions sets, fridges, generating sets, decoders, video players, tablets, smart phones and other consolation prizes since the FCMB promo was first launched in 2013.

On how to participate in the ‘’FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 6’’, the Executive Director, Retail Banking of the bank, Mr. Olu Akanmu, explained that all existing or new customers of the bank need do is to increase their respective balances by N10,000.00 in any of the eligible savings accounts and maintain it for 30 days to qualify for the Zonal and Regional electronic selection of winners where the star prize of N1million and other fantastic prizes will be won.

Multiple savings of N10,000.00 will increase the probability of winning. To qualify for the grand finale draws in November 2019, where four customers will win N2million each, existing and new customers are to increase their balances up to N50,000.00 and maintain it for 30 days. Multiple savings of N50,000.00 will also increase the chances of winning. The third draws of the promo will hold in September and the grand finale is in November.

For more information about the FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 6, visit www.fcmb.com/millionaire.



