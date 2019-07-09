SUNCITY NEWS to honour eminent Nigerians for contribution to nation building

Related News

As part of its effort to help deepen democratic culture in Nigeria, a news medium, Suncity News has concluded plans to celebrate individuals, government agencies and security personnel who have shown excellent performance in line of duty, particularly in regards to the successful conclusion of the 2019 general elections.

In a statement issued by the Editor-in-Chief of the magazine, Mr. Chibuisi Mba in Abuja on Monday, he insisted that much has not been done to encourage individuals and organizations who have distinguished themselves in efficient service delivery, particularly in line with enhancing Nigeria democracy.

“The elections have come and gone. While others won, some others lost but Nigeria must stands united as one country.

“In our effort to encourage and project outstanding political leaders whose effort and commitment to nationhood made possible the peaceful conduct of the elections, unity and success recorded and also to consolidate on the gains thereof, Suncity News has unveiled an exclusive list of Nigeria’s Champions of Democracy and Development 2019″, he said.

Among the recipients are; former president Goodluck Jonathan, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Sen, Bukola Saraki, Sen Philips Aduda, Sen. Dino Melaye, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Sen. Ben Murray-Bruce, Sen. Shehu Sani, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode, Hon. Ned Nwoko, Hon. Ochor o. Ochor, Mr Samson Itodo/ YIAGA Africa, Gov. Nyesom wike, Gov. Udom Emmanuel, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, Gov. Dave Umahi, Gov. Samuel Ortom, Gov. Emeka Ihedioha, Hon. Uche Onyeagucha, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, IGP Muhammed A. Adamu, Sen. Ifeanyi Uba, Evp Mark Ugorji, Hon. Onofiok Akpan Luke, Ordinary Ahmed Isa, Natasha Akpoti, CP. Muhammad Wakili, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, IMN, Pastor Sarah Omakwu, Ms. Kadaria Ahmed, AIT, Channels, Innoson Motors, Air Peace, NURTW, Christ Embassy, Sir Chikwe Udensi, Ms Ijeoma Osamor, Hon. John S. Gabaya, Hon. Abdulahi Candido, DSP Usman Dimka, Dr Chima d. Anyaso, Daily Trust newspaper, The Sun Newspaper, legit.ng and Premium Times.

The statement added, “While the global community celebrates Nigeria’s democratic journey, very little has been said about the actors who are helping to shape the conversation in our country’s political landscape.

“The Nigeria’s Champions of Democracy and Development award aims to celebrate Nigeria’s unsung heroes whose contributions have helped in repositioning Nigeria as a country to reckon with in democratic index and also highlighting the nexus between democracy and development”.

Mr. Mba added that this dispensation, has witnessed relative peaceful process before, during and after the 2019 general elections, maintaining that some individuals stretched their ingenuity in building a better society for all of us.

He also commended government at various levels for executing social-economic infrastructure across the length and breadth of their catchment areas, vigorous implementation of human capital development and tireless enforcement of peace and security to guarantee protection of lives and property by individuals and security personnel.

“Our passion is to show that democracy is a catalyst for economic growth and development” Mr Mba said.

He called on various stakeholders to support Nigeria’s democracy to grow, saying it is the purveyor of the kind of growth and development that can be felt by the every Nigerian.