Eva Water is Safe, Nigerian Bottling Company Assures Consumers

Eva Water Logo
Eva Water Logo
Notice on Eva Water (75cl) Manufactured in Asejire Plant

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) has assured all consumers of the product quality and safety of its Eva Water.

See Official Statement Below:

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) is aware of Public Alert No. 0011/2019 issued by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). As noted in the alert, on 20th of June 2019 NBC voluntarily notified NAFDAC of two batches of Eva Water (75cl) produced from May 22-23, 2019 in our Asejire Plant, which did not meet our quality standards.

We had commenced withdrawal of the affected batches which are 220519.14.27 AC4 and 230519.15.15 AC4, prior to the NAFDAC announcement and are cooperating with the Agency in their investigation.

We regret the inconvenience this issue may have caused our consumers, and we request consumers in possession of products with the stated batch numbers to return them to our nearest offices or distributors/dealers for replacement.

We confirm that there are no issues with other batches of our premium Eva Water and reassure our consumers of our commitment to highest quality standards, product safety and consumer satisfaction.

https://ng.coca-colahellenic.com/en/news-and-media/news/notice-on-eva-water-75cl-manufactured-in-asejire-plant-on-may-22-23-2019/

Signed,

Ekuma Eze

Director, Public Affairs and Communications

