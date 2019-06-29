ORide Launches in Nigeria, Offers Amazing Prices

Related News

ORide, a new and innovative on-demand motorbike ride-hailing service has launched its services in Lagos Nigeria with immediate expansion plans throughout Nigeria.

Driven by technology, the ORide service is accessible via the OPay app – a super app that’s available on Android and iOS, with features that cater to a range of lifestyle demands including food order and delivery, utility bills payment, cash access and more.

Launched in May 2019 with initial operations flagging off in Lagos, the service has since expanded into other cities like Ibadan.

The service launches with ORide Green, its flagship motorbike models of 200cc engine specification aimed at servicing long distance trip requests as well as ORide Street, its lighter offering to cater to shorter intra-city trips.

ORide is a solution to a myriad of transport challenges, particularly heavy traffic. The service offers flexible payment options including cash, card payment, and payment through the OPay app that allows riders to access promotional offerings.

Iniabasi Akpan, Country Manager at Opay says “About 25-30% of the Nigerian adult population are uneducated, poor, and have little or no access to financial services. As a business, we exist to remove the barriers to financial services and access to a better quality of life for the underprivileged and the financially excluded.

Through our business operations, we provide opportunities for operators and users in the less formal and informal sector to access the tools, training, skills and finance they need for a better life leveraging the use of mobile phones and technology. ORide is just one of those channels we consider vital to achieving our goals of providing access to financial services and improving the quality of life of low-income families.

There are also several other social benefits of ORide which includes the potential to create more than 100,000 tax paying jobs, easing the movement of people and goods, and boosting commerce and entrepreneurship.”

A huge emphasis has been placed on driver training and safety. Several steps have been taken to ensure this.

Ridwan Olalere, Director of Product says “All ORide motorbike riders have been trained by safety professionals – our first training resulted in a 50% pass rate. We have then taken steps to hold a monthly class for the riders.

All ORide motorbikes come with a pre-adjusted speed limit of 60kmph. Also, the motorbikes have unique tracking devices attached to them and can be tracked online in real time”.

Both riders and passengers who take ORide are covered by comprehensive insurance and will also have access to 24hrs customer support service. In addition, Riders have access to healthcare.

Customers can download the Opay app now on iOS and Android or from the ORide website and for this July, pay only N200 for every trip they take that’s less than N2000.

Download the OPay app on Google Play store or iOS app store.

About ORide

ORide is an on-demand motorbike ride-hailing service created with the vision to solve the transportation challenge of getting people and goods to their destination, in a timely and safe fashion. ORide is a service featured in the OPay app

About Opay

OPay is a company founded by Opera Norway AS group in 2018 to offer unique payment solutions for businesses and retail customers in Nigeria, Kenya and across Africa. In August 2018, Opay was launched as a product in Nigeria and since then, it’s been on a journey of constant growth. In December OPay processed 11 Billion Naira working with over 5,000 agents.

About Opera

Opera, founded in 1995 in Norway is an internet technology company delivering cutting-edge internet browsers to 320 millions of people. On July 27, 2018, Opera Software went public on the NASDAQ stock exchange, raising $115 million in its initial public offering.