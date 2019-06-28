PROMOTED: Are you a Speechwriter? COSTUS SPECTABILIS Needs You!

Related News

This is a fantastic opportunity for a dynamic, organised and creative communicator to work as a speechwriter for a senior public official (Principal). This is an exciting role where you will write speeches across a range of high-profile priority subject areas. The speechwriter will be expected to plan, research, conceptualise, develop and deliver high-quality written drafts tailored to specific audiences, and be able to translate complex policy into punchy prose that is easily understood. The role provides exposure to a wide range of prominent issues, and as well as regular contact with the Principal, you will have routine contact with senior figures within his office and across government. You will face the challenge of hitting the right notes and landing key messages in an environment of acute political, citizen and media interest, making this one of the most interesting jobs on the landscape.

Principal regularly gives major speeches, which can become landmark moments in communicating the work the relevant government is undertaking on various fronts. Your job will be to ensure that the speech- es are of the highest quality and that they are suitable for their audiences – prioritising competing demands where necessary. You will be a vital link between relevant governmental policies and communicating them effectively

WHAT YOU WILL DO

Confidently provide Principal with clear advice on his speeches and produce clear, compelling, well-argued products and effectively evaluate their impact on audiences.

Be able to adapt your writing to capture different voices, tones and audiences- confidently working with assistants and advisers to adapt messages to the best style.

Meet with the Principal and paying attention to his tone, cadence and word usage by reading through or viewing past scripts or presentation Prinicapl has delivered

Develop and maintain strong working relationships with relevant officials and ensure a streamlined speechwriting process by agreeing to a clear strategy for delivery and ensuring that this is recognised across the office of the Principal.

Work effectively with the wider communications team, so that speechwriting plans are joined up with wider communications strategies. Integrate with media activity around speeches, and identify and drive appropriate tactics to boost this when appropriate.

Ensure speeches reach a wider audience through utilisation with digital media of the department’s full range of digital channels.

Understand official briefs so you can communicate key messages clearly, accurately and creatively to media.

Draft speeches, statements, briefings, presentations, written communication and other content, for a wide variety of audiences, ensuring high level of consistency accuracy.

Conduct historical and social research to provide snippets of interesting facts into the speech for emphasis

Advise on acceptance of speech invitations, liaising with aides, advisers and policy officials to ensure the speech given by the principal is targeted and effective as possible

We’ll assess you against these competencies during the selection process:

Leading and communicating

Delivering at pace

Seeing the big picture

Collaborating and partnering.

REQUIREMENTS/QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor/ Masters Degree in Journalism, Law, Mass Communication, and Political Science or any related field (preferred)

Proven work experience as a Speechwriter, creative writer or similar role

Portfolio of published articles

A good researcher and fact-checker

Should demonstrate great attention to details

Ability to weave various elements of a presentation together in a way that is both comprehensive and appealing to an audience

Ability to simplify complex material and information

Should be very versatile, and should be able to write in a conversational tone

Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines Good people skills and fluency in English is required

Excellent grammar

High sense of ethics and discretion

To apply for this opportunity, please send a formal application letter, your Curriculum Vitae, four writing samples and other supporting

documents to admin@cerebralhub.com on or before July 9, 2019.

