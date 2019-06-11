Shareholders union criticisesSEC over suspension of Oando AGM

Related News

Pragmatic Shareholders Association of Nigeria has expressed dismay over last minute cancellation of the Annual General Meeting of Oando PLC by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A statement signed by Bisi Bakare and Pereira FD on behalf of the union described

the action as “regulatory rascality”.

SEC had, at the weekend, announced suspension of the AGM scheduled to hold on Tuesday.

Below is full text of the shareholders’ position:

Read here