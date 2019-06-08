Oando Foundation Commissions Classroom Blocks, Sanitation Facilities in Plateau

Related News

Oando Foundation (OF) on Tuesday commissioned various infrastructure and sanitation projects in its adopted school – Bungha Gida Primary School, Mangu Local Government Area, Plateau State, as well as other completed school improvement projects across its five (5) other adopted schools within the state.

The event was jointly organised by the Plateau State Government and the State Universal Basic Education Board in collaboration with Oando Foundation.

The completed projects will impact the lives of over 4,200 beneficiaries; bridging the existing education infrastructure gaps in public primary schools, and creating conducive learning environment for students to grow and thrive.

OF supports the Nigerian Government in achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Basic Education) through its Adopt-A-School Initiative (AASI), aimed at holistic improvement of public primary schools. The condition, location and nature of school infrastructure has direct impact on access, quality of education, and also influences learning outcomes.

OF’s infrastructure intervention supports adopted schools with facilities required to meet learners’ needs (classrooms, furniture, boreholes, toilets, and wash bays), utilizing the Community Based Renovation Approach (CBRA) which is aimed at increasing community participation and ownership, empowering local artisans, and optimizing project costs.

In Plateau State, OF has adopted 6 public primary schools, working in close collaboration with key stakeholders at the state and local levels, for effective education planning and delivery to improve overall learning outcomes for pupils in the state. Key interventions provided include 3 blocks of 9 classrooms, school perimeter fence, 4 solar-powered ICT Centers, 9 units of integrated child-friendly toilets, 6 motorized boreholes kitted with power generating sets, water storage facilities and wash bays; we also strengthened the capacity of 297 teachers in modern pedagogy and subject knowledge, trained 93 School Based Management Committee (SBMC) members in effective school improvement; and 16 quality assurance officers to support education delivery. The Foundation also established 4 Walk-in-Centers to support 2,668 newly enrolled out-of-school children in the schools, awarded scholarships to 32 pupils to support their secondary education and over 2,000 learning and instructional materials distributed across 6 schools.

Programme Manager for Oando Foundation, Tonia Uduimoh reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to improved learning environments across adopted schools in Nigeria. “We understand that the immediate environment where learning takes place is crucial to the overall learning outcomes of pupils, hence the reason why we have heavily invested in ensuring our students in adopted schools learn under the right environment that will further enhance their learning capabilities. Infrastructure development is a key driver for progress across the African continent and a critical enabler for productivity and sustainable economic growth. It contributes significantly to human development, poverty reduction, and the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Our intervention in Plateau State, similar to other States where we operate, is holistic, ensuring the needs of the teachers and learners are adequately met for better learning outcomes” she said.

Speaking during the event, the Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Professor Sonni Tyoden expressed delight at the results of the Foundation’s work in the education sector within the state. He said “Today, I have the singular honor and opportunity to carry-out this important assignment of the commissioning of these projects to help drive efficiency and effectiveness in the process of teaching and learning. I therefore implore the would be users of this classrooms and facilities who are the teachers and learners as well as members of the community to device all manners of caution in handling them, so they can last for a longer time”.

“Let me use this opportunity to appeal to the traditional rulers across the state to take interest in the management of public primary schools in their domain. They can assist in the monitoring and supervision of teaching, learning activities and report any unwholesome situation(s) to the relevant authorities for necessary action”, he said.

About Oando Foundation:

Oando Foundation is an independent charity established in 2011 by Oando PLC, one of Africa’s leading indigenous energy solutions providers. The Foundation aims to support the Nigerian Government in achieving universal basic education. Its mission is to radically improve the quality of teaching and learning in Nigerian schools and communities by ensuring access to world class basic education systems.

Oando PLC currently provides a percentage of its annual pretax profit to fund the Foundation. The Foundation has also established strategic partnerships with government, the private sector, international development partners, NGOs and civil society to fulfill its goals and objectives.

Oando Foundation has adopted 88 schools across 23 states. The goal is to significantly improve the learning outcomes of over 200,000 pupils through the Adopt-A-School-Initiative (AASI). The AASI is a holistic approach that comprises of Infrastructural Development (WASH inclusive), Teacher Training, ICT Education, Early Childcare Education, Provision of scholarships, Stakeholder/Community capacity building and programmes geared towards improving access to education..

Learn more about the Foundation at www.oandofoundation.org.