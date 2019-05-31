Oando challenges SEC on verdict on audit report

Nigerian oil company, Oando. [Photo credit: Guardian Newspaper]
Nigerian oil company, Oando. [Photo credit: Guardian Newspaper]

Oando PLC Challenges the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Ruling on the Outcome of the Forensic Audit into Oando PLC

Our attention has been drawn to a press release published by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday, May 31, 2019 “Press Release on “Investigation of Oando PLC (the Company)”.

In the statement, the Commission confirms the conclusion of its investigations and that the findings from the report reveal serious infractions by the Company and as part of measures to address these violations, the Commission has directed penalties as follows:

1. Resignation of the affected Board members of Oando Plc,

2. The convening of an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting on or before July 1, 2019, to appoint new directors,

3. Payment of monetary penalties by the company and affected individuals and directors,

4. Refund of improperly disbursed remuneration by the affected Board members to the company,

5. Bar of the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) and the Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer (DGCEO) of Oando Plc from being directors of public companies for a period of five (5) years.

Oando is of the view that these alleged infractions and penalties are unsubstantiated, ultra vires, invalid and calculated to prejudice the business of the Company. The Company has not been given the opportunity to see, review and respond to the forensic audit report and so is unable to ascertain what findings (if any) were made in relation to the alleged infractions and defend itself accordingly before the SEC.

The Company reserves its rights to take all legal steps to protect its business and assets whilst remaining committed to act in the best interests of all its shareholders.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.