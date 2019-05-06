Zenith Bank reaffirms zero account opening balance for current, savings accounts

SOURCE: Zenith Bank's Corporate Communications unit.
Zenith Bank, the largest bank in Nigeria by tier-1 capital and a foremost provider of financial services to multinationals, corporates and SMES in the country, has affirmed its commitment to accord its growing retail business the same attention and focus that has enabled it become the leading corporate bank player in the country.

This is in line with the Bank’s strategic focus of extending its exceptional service offerings to everyone hence encouraging the drive for financial inclusion.

Customers can now open a Zenith Bank account with a Zero Balance (N0.00) as opposed to its initial range of N50, 000 – N250, 000.

This move highlights the bank’s ability to adapt to the changing needs of the financial environment.

The Bank has also upgraded its retail banking offering with innovations such as *966# USSD EazyBanking, Social banking on Facebook and other offerings that will ensure memorable user experiences for its customers.

As such, anyone interested in opening a Zenith Bank account can do so by dialing *966*0# and following the prompts or visiting www.zenithbank.com or walking into any zenith bank branch nationwide.

