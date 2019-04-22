Dettol Announces Funke Akindele As Brand Ambassador

Funke Akindele [Middle]
Funke Akindele [Middle]

Dettol has unveiled Funke Akindele as the brand ambassador and major driver of the Clean Naija initiative on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

The initiative, aims to create awareness, educate and drive behavioural change among Nigerians in order to achieve a cleaner nation through the continuous habit of handwashing.

As an advocate for healthy living, Funke has indicated her commitment to educating Nigerians on the best hygiene practice through the Clean Naija initiative, which will ultimately help build healthier lives and happier homes.

Speaking at the event, Funke revealed that as a new Mother, she has come to appreciate the need for improved hygiene practices and that the campaign will help sensitize Nigerians on its health benefits.

The General Manager, RB West Africa, Mr. Dayanand Sriram who was excited and enthused about the partnership also noted that having recorded success in various selfless activities, Funke Akindele has been a worthy role model and an inspiration for all Nigerians.

The initiative comes at a critical time, as Nigeria has been ranked amongst the top nations that bear a significant portion of theglobal disease burden and high under-5 mortality rates with over 150,000 children dying yearly.

Many of these diseases, such as diarrhoea can be prevented by proper hand washing habits and wide scale hygiene education. This is a major motivation for the setting up of the Clean Naija Initiative.

See more photos from the event below:

Funke Akindele [Middle]
Funke Akindele

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.