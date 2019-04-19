FCMB Organises Free Training, Urges SMEs to Drive Economic Growth

Related News

Last Saturday, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) hosted the fifth in its series of free capacity building programmes, tagged ‘’Business Enterprises and Sustainability Training (BEST)’’ organised for existing and start-up SMEs in Lagos. This followed the success of the previous editions of the training last year across the country.

The initiative covered various topical areas such as identifying business opportunities, surviving in a harsh business environment, improving productivity, raising capital, optimizing sales, cost and revenue management, among others.

The bank urged small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) to take the lead in driving the diversification and growth of the Nigerian economy.

This is due to the catalytic role they play in the lives of people and the society. SMEs over the years, have stimulated national and economic development in the areas of production, exports, employment and income generation.

Speaking on the BEST initiative, the Executive Director, Business Development of FCMB, Mrs. Bukola Smith, said the Bank recognises the increasing role and impact of SMEs.

According to her, ’the BEST initiative is one of the innovative ways we support the growth of our SME customers because without effective training and exposure, resounding success could be quite difficult to achieve.

In FCMB, we are passionate about helping our customers thrive in a sustainable manner.

We believe this comprehensive training programme will go a long way to impact positively on the SME operators who have participated in our training. It will propel them to further develop themselves”.

The participants at the capacity training expressed gratitude to FCMB for living up to its core values of Execution, Professionalism, Innovation and Customer-focus (EPIC).