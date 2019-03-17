Vivacity PR hosts Nigeria’s first Glocalisation, Branding Summit in Abuja

Related News

Arrangements have been concluded for Nigeria’s first edition of Glocalisation and Branding Summit in Abuja, the organisers, a global Public Relations firm, Vivacity PR has said.

The event, aimed at helping brands to expand to global markets using local creativity and personal branding, is scheduled to hold at the NAF conference centre on March 21, 2019.

Chief Executive Officer, Vivacity PR, Kemi Areola, disclosed that seasoned brand experts, including SSA to President on ICT, Lanre Osibona, Nigeria Country Director, DAI, Joe Abah, President, African ICT Foundation, Tony Ojobo, CEO, ADSTRAT Consortium, Charles O’tudor, Dr Amina Sambo-Magaji, National Coordinator OIIE, NITDA and Personal Brand Strategist, Chidi Okpala have been confirmed to speak at the event.

According to her, no fewer than 1000 participants would attend the summit, where topics such as Carving A Niche, Making Your Brand Stand Out Through Uniqueness, Personal Branding In The Digital World, Creating A Global Brand With Local Personnel, Local Financing For Glocal Brands, Getting Comfortable With Out Of The Box Branding And Advertising In The Nigerian Sector and other interesting issues would be discussed.

“The idea is to bring together global and local brands to explore areas of synergy, discuss financial options, impacts of technology and social media on branding and techniques that would make brands stand out and generate required revenue,” Areola said.

With the theme, ‘Accessing global markets using local creativity and personal branding,’ she noted that the event, which is a Corporate Social Responsibility of the organisation, would be free but provides sponsorship opportunities to corporate entities that are willing to partner with the firm.

Areola disclosed that the sponsorship, available in platinum, gold, silver and bronze, creates opportunity to provide business services to 1000 organisations in attendance among other benefits, which include exhibition space, six monthadvertisement package, display of logo on selected material, presentation at the summit and others

She noted that discounted media publicity would be provided to interested firms to enable them showcase their services and products, while they are able to take advantage of a goody bag initiative of the firm, where products and services would be advertised at the event.

The event, which would also prioritise the Nigerian SME community remain a platform where global and local brands would explore areas of synergy, discuss financial options, as well as impacts of technology and social media on branding and techniques that would make brands stand out. This event is sponsored by Miele Nigeria, Interra Networks, Fintrak Software, Codub and Nigeria Investment Gateway.