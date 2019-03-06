ZOLA Electric Announces Expansion into Nigeria Market

Related News

ZOLA Electric (‘ZOLA’), the leading renewable energy brand in Africa, with 200,000 installations and more than 1,000,000 daily users has announced plans to bring clean, affordable, reliable 24-hour power to Nigeria.

According to Mr. Bill Lenihan, Chief Executive Officer, ZOLA’s entry into the Nigerian market is in line with the mission of the company to use distributed renewable energysolutions to make clean, affordable reliable 24 hour accessible for anyone, anywhere.

“ZOLA Electric is a power solutions pioneer that is now one of the most trusted brands in Africa’s distributed renewable energy market. We have successfully delivered our clean, affordable and reliable power solutions across Tanzania, Rwanda, Côte d’Ivoire, and Ghana. We’re super excited to make our clean, affordable and reliable 24 power solutions available to Nigerian homes, business and organizations.

Mr Lenihan explained that ZOLA will expand its distributed smart storage + solar energy model and launch an affordable renewable energy alternative for Nigerians in a bid to deliver clean energy access to over 1 million households and businesses in Nigeria over the next three years. This ambitious expansion is focused on improving environmental, health and economic outcomes while driving the transition to clean, renewable energy.

Nigeria is a rapidly expanding economic powerhouse, with population growth tipped to surpass the United States by 2050. It is Africa’s largest economy and its biggest oil producer. Despite this, the Nigerian electrical grid is unable to meet basic energy demands. Power from the grid is unreliable and expensive and this has driven more than 100 million Nigerians to rely on diesel generators to power their basic energy needs in their homes or apartments.

“With the current electricity access deficit in Nigeria affecting an estimated 80 million people each day, ZOLA’s expansion will help Nigerian homes and businesses to access reliable 24 hour, with smart storage + solar for a monthly price that is less than the average energy outlay on diesel generators. By combining our PAYGo micro-finance leasing and mobile money payments, ZOLA’s energy access model is financially inclusive and adaptable to energy need and income” said Lenihan.

He further revealed that the affordability of ZOLA’s systems allows customers to redirect their current energy spend on diesel and power bills towards a smart storage and solar system that they will own in the long term resulting in significant cost savings for customers. Our power systems give customers the flexibility to use their own home appliances at any time of the day. Reliable power generates economic productivity – businesses can stay open for longer or use evening hours for other income generating activities.

The expansion of ZOLA’s business operations into Nigeria is also expected to improve areas such as; employment (with the renewable energy sector tipped to become one of the largest employers in Africa), significantly reduce air pollution and CO2 emissions and help small, medium and large businesses to improve efficiency and deliver greater economic benefits that they can share with customers and employees alike.

Bolaji Abimbola

Integrated Indigo Limited

bolaji@indigo-ng.com

07086621560

About ZOLA Electric

ZOLA Electric (formerly Off Grid Electric) is the leading renewable energy brand in Africa, helping customers to light their homes, power small businesses, stay connected and expand opportunities for work and study. By providing smart storage + solar technology that is affordable, accessible and reliable, ZOLA Electric’s offerings allow the average home or business to leapfrog the grid. ZOLA Electric designs renewable energy solutions based on the latest in solar, battery and power electronics technology. Adaptable to energy need and income, ZOLA Electric’s solar systems can be bought over time using PAYGo micro-finance leasing and mobile money payments. ZOLA Electric powers more than 1,000,000 people and 200,000 homes and businesses across East and West Africa. Investors include Tesla, General Electric, EDF, Total and Helios Investment Partners. ZOLA Electric is a recipient of the UN Momentum for Change Award, the Zayed Future Energy Prize and is a member of the Global Cleantech 100. Learn more at zolaelectric.com.