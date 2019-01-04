Group declares support and ‘relentless campaign’ for reelection of El-Rufai

Related News

A group, Youth Awareness for Peace, Unity and Development in Kaduna State, has called on the people of Kaduna to come out en mass and vote for governor Nasir El-Rufai in the next coming governorship election.

In a statement signed by its chairman Abubakar Galadima, and secretary, Steven Kigudu, the youth group promised to deploy all it has to make sure El-Rufai triumphs at the polls in March.

“At the moment we have acquired about four cars from our savings, and also have made flyers, stickers, T-Shirts and caps to support the El-Rufai/Hadiza campaign.”Aliyu said.

Read Statement full statement below:

There is no gain-saying that Kaduna state has witnessed unprecedented achievements since the inception of the government of Mal Nasir El-Rufai in 2015.

Upon assumption of office, Governor Nasir El-Rufai took the bull by the horn in making sure he transformed the state from what it is to a phenomenon acclaimed by all.

Quickly but strategically, he moved in to action.

In just three year the government of Nasir El-Rufai recruited 25,000 new primary school teachers to replace the 21,780 who did not meet the standards expected of those who teach the children.

The government also ensure that the benefits of those disengaged are being settled by the local government councils from their share of proceeds of the latest Paris Club refunds.

Because of that primary school enrollment have doubled.

The government also spent huge money to fix schools, providing furniture, better classrooms, water and sanitation and currently building schools where it is necessary.

Basic Education is truly free in Kaduna State public schools. For girls, it is free all through the first twelve years of school, up till the completion of senior secondary school. By abolishing hidden fees and levies, the state save parents in Kaduna State over N3bn every year.

The government of Nasir El-Rufai have provided uniforms and raised the quality of meals in boarding secondary schools across the state. In selected secondary schools, the state is runing a pilot program that involves giving students computer tablets instead of printed textbooks.

The performance of the 15,000 students, mostly girls, using the tablets, will be compared with those taught with more traditional methods going forward.

The government also have begun the recruitment of 7600 more teachers for secondary schools. This is in addition to the 2200 teachers of English, Mathematics and the Sciences that were recruited in 2016.

In the Health sector, El-Rufai have taken decisive action to improve health outcomes for our people by mainly reducing infant and maternal mortality, increasing life chances for mothers and their babies.

This progress has been anchored on the state government project to renovate and equip 255 PHCs, to make them better able to offer antenatal care, and offer safer deliveries.

Health care for under-5 infants and pregnant women is free in all Hospitals in Kaduna state. Also the El-Rufai government have recruited 1,200 health professionals and are on the verge of recruiting 3000 more to strengthen the primary health care system.

It might also interest you that since 2017, the El-Rufai government have been providing cash cover for treatment of senior citizens for diabetes and hypertension in our public hospitals and also enacted the Contributory Health Insurance Scheme in our state, which will enable every citizen that subscribes to go to any hospital and be treated without having to pay out of pocket, effective early 2019.

The youth of Kaduna state were not left behind in this good gesture of the El-Rufai administration, the govern introduces youths program like KADSTEP, KADAT and KADEEEA which offers alternative routes to skill acquisition and financial support for the enterprising.

The state government BATCs are being revamped and converted to Community Skills Development Centers (COSDECs) to provide skills and self-employment as alternatives to white-collar jobs.

At this juncture also, it is important to highlight the gender friendliness and equality exhibited by the governor which is evidently represented in his cabinet selection and most importantly in his choice of a running mate.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has done much for the people of Kaduna state and we are calling and working to make sure he is re-elected in March to continue the good work he has been doing in the state.

Today, 1st January 2019, in Kagoro, the Youth Awareness for Peace Unity and Development forum which has over 1,400 associations converged for a consensus and declaration of support meeting for Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

It is also important to highlight the fact that the people of southern Kaduna refuted the claims or rather rumors that they are not in support of this governor par excellence and thanked the governor for choosing one of theirs as his deputy especially the women from the area saying he knows the true value of a woman in the society and in their words, they will “ensure the governor wins the election in southern Kaduna before 3pm on the day of the election”.

It should be noted also that this association is not sponsored by anyone or the government. This is purely member-driven and all expenses incurred are covered by the members of the association.

With these afore mentioned achievements and many more that we did not mention, the Youth Awareness for Peace Unity and Development want to assure his excellency Mal Nasiru El-Rufai of our unwavering support and relentless efforts towards ensuring his landslide victory in the upcoming elections.

We Stand with El-Rufai for a greater Kaduna State!

Signed: Abubakar Aliyu Galadima – Chairman

Steven Caleb Kigudu – Vice Chairman