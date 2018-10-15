Unveiling the man Sir Gabriel Onyendilefu

Sir Gabriel Chinenye Onyendilefu was born into the Christian family of Chief Wilson Ahuwa, Onyendilefu of Ikem Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State, on 27th January, 1953.
He grew up under the tutelage of his parents who nurtured him in tune with the required values for child upbringing. Some of the notable values he learnt as a child are as follows:
- Respect for elders
- Dedication to duty
- Value for custom and tradition of the people
- Hardwork as a gateway to success
- Sincerity in all human endeavours
- Honesty in service delivery
- Self contentment
- Obedience to parents and constituted authorities, e.t.c.
No wonder, he grew up to be known by his friends and associates as a man with invaluable disciplinary precision, such that those who do not understand his unending love for strict adherence to rules most times hold him in contempt.
ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS
Sir Onyendilefu in his quest for western education, pursued aggressively primary, post primary and tertiary education and obtained the following certificates:
- B.Sc Accountancy – Imo State University, Owerri
- HND Bus. Admin. & Mgt. – Fed. Poly. Oko
- NCE – Bus. Edu. – Fed. Poly. Oko
- Advanced Cert. in Accountancy – Fed. Poly. Nekede Owerri
- West African School Certificate
- First School Leaving Certificate
MEMBERSHIP OF PROFESSIONAL BODIES
- Fellow, Institute of Government Research and Leadership
- Member, Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Nigeria (ICPAN)
- Member, Institute of Corporate Administrators (MICA)
- Fellow, Institute of Public Management and Diplomacy
- Awardee, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN)
- A Paul Harris Fellow, Rotary International
- Fellow, Association of National Accountant of Nigeria (ANAN)
- Fellow, Association of Chartered System Accountants, USA
CAREER
Sir Onyendilefu rose through the rank and file of Civil Service, having risen from the position of a Clerical Assistant, to Executive Officer, Accounts, to Director of Finance, Government House, to Permanent Secretary/Accountant General, all in Abia State Civil Service.
Because of his mastery of the job, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu upon assumption of office in 2015, re-appointed Sir Onyendilefu as the Accountant General and also a Permanent Secretary. A position he held till his retirement this July, 2018.
RELIGIOUS LIFE
From birth, Sir Gabriel Onyendilefu has been a Christian whose commitment to church activities and moral upliftment has earned him so many accolades in the Christian community. One of which is the Knight of St. Christopher (KSC), from the Anglican Church of Nigeria.
MARRIAGE
Sir Onyendilefu is happily married to Lady Gladys Chinasa and are blessed with children.
VISION
Sir Gabriel Onyendilefu like Nostradamus, who saw tomorrow, prepared for his future. “I see an egalitarian society where there is a mutual respect for rule of law and observance of our social norms and values for total upliftment of our general wellbeing”. He once noted
HIS PHILOSOPHY
It was Shakespeare who once noted “what can be avoided whose ends is proposed by the mighty gods”. In his solemn thoughts he came to realize that the ultimate architect of human fortunes is rested on the arms of the immortality of nature. He believes therefore, that every man deserves his honour and respect, that all men were born equal. Therefore, it is imperative that in dealing with fellow human beings the following should be a guide:
- Mutual respect
- Honesty
- Transparency
- Hardwork
- Time consciousness
- Dedication
- Selflessness and
- Commitment
HOBBIES
He derives joy in sports, particularly football.