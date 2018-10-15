Unveiling the man Sir Gabriel Onyendilefu

Related News

Sir Gabriel Chinenye Onyendilefu was born into the Christian family of Chief Wilson Ahuwa, Onyendilefu of Ikem Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State, on 27th January, 1953.

He grew up under the tutelage of his parents who nurtured him in tune with the required values for child upbringing. Some of the notable values he learnt as a child are as follows:

Respect for elders

Dedication to duty

Value for custom and tradition of the people

Hardwork as a gateway to success

Sincerity in all human endeavours

Honesty in service delivery

Self contentment

Obedience to parents and constituted authorities, e.t.c.

No wonder, he grew up to be known by his friends and associates as a man with invaluable disciplinary precision, such that those who do not understand his unending love for strict adherence to rules most times hold him in contempt.

ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS

Sir Onyendilefu in his quest for western education, pursued aggressively primary, post primary and tertiary education and obtained the following certificates:

B.Sc Accountancy – Imo State University, Owerri

HND Bus. Admin. & Mgt. – Fed. Poly. Oko

NCE – Bus. Edu. – Fed. Poly. Oko

Advanced Cert. in Accountancy – Fed. Poly. Nekede Owerri

West African School Certificate

First School Leaving Certificate

MEMBERSHIP OF PROFESSIONAL BODIES

Fellow, Institute of Government Research and Leadership

Member, Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Nigeria (ICPAN)

Member, Institute of Corporate Administrators (MICA)

Fellow, Institute of Public Management and Diplomacy

Awardee, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN)

A Paul Harris Fellow, Rotary International

Fellow, Association of National Accountant of Nigeria (ANAN)

Fellow, Association of Chartered System Accountants, USA

CAREER

Sir Onyendilefu rose through the rank and file of Civil Service, having risen from the position of a Clerical Assistant, to Executive Officer, Accounts, to Director of Finance, Government House, to Permanent Secretary/Accountant General, all in Abia State Civil Service.

Because of his mastery of the job, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu upon assumption of office in 2015, re-appointed Sir Onyendilefu as the Accountant General and also a Permanent Secretary. A position he held till his retirement this July, 2018.

RELIGIOUS LIFE

From birth, Sir Gabriel Onyendilefu has been a Christian whose commitment to church activities and moral upliftment has earned him so many accolades in the Christian community. One of which is the Knight of St. Christopher (KSC), from the Anglican Church of Nigeria.

MARRIAGE

Sir Onyendilefu is happily married to Lady Gladys Chinasa and are blessed with children.

VISION

Sir Gabriel Onyendilefu like Nostradamus, who saw tomorrow, prepared for his future. “I see an egalitarian society where there is a mutual respect for rule of law and observance of our social norms and values for total upliftment of our general wellbeing”. He once noted

HIS PHILOSOPHY

It was Shakespeare who once noted “what can be avoided whose ends is proposed by the mighty gods”. In his solemn thoughts he came to realize that the ultimate architect of human fortunes is rested on the arms of the immortality of nature. He believes therefore, that every man deserves his honour and respect, that all men were born equal. Therefore, it is imperative that in dealing with fellow human beings the following should be a guide:

Mutual respect

Honesty

Transparency

Hardwork

Time consciousness

Dedication

Selflessness and

Commitment

HOBBIES

He derives joy in sports, particularly football.