5 valid questions to ask a real estate agent

Finding a property to buy can be a daunting exercise. In fact, the risks involved in getting an apartment through a real estate agent is not all the more easier because in reality, people have been scammed in the process. Imagine having to lose all of your hard earned money to a cold, heartless real estate agent.

Unfortunately, there are no automatic ways to know a real estate agent who is not genuine. Having fraudulent agents is however just one of the many problems you might run into in the process of searching for an apartment to buy in Lagos.

There is a risk of running into incompetent real estate agents. These folks are as sweet mouthed as bottles of honey and sugar combined. With a good oratory power, incompetent real estate agents are capable of hypnotizing unsuspecting prospects and giving them less than they deserve. Unfair!

We have helped to comb through a number of eligible questions anyone can ask a real estate agent to avoid regrets. Here are 5 of those valid questions to ask a real estate agent.

Can I contact your most recent clients?

This is important as it may help you gauge their level of expertise and authenticity. Fraudulent real estate agents might try to play smart on your intelligence. This is why there are other checks and balances asides this one singular question.

How long have you been a real estate agent?

This should help you assess how much of experience they have garnered in the real estate sector. This is especially important if you are planning to sell off your property in high end areas like Lekki.

How long will it take to find my apartment or sell my property?

You don’t want to spend all of your precious time with a real estate agent rambling around. It is quite important to be able to decide whether to go ahead with them or just look for someone else?

How much is the basic rent?

A lot of agents can be very secretive about this. They tell you how much it would take to rent or buy an apartment, what they don’t tell you is how much of it is the basic rent or the actual price of the house. It’s important to be clear on that so that you both are on clear terms.

Can I see other listings that you have?

This is so that you are sure they have a wide range of listings that you can pick from peradventure you are not satisfied with what they are offering. Some real estate agents usually put up the majority of their listings on online real estate platforms e.g propertypro.ng. All they have to do is share a link to their own unique archive on the site.

Have you worked with a real estate agent to rent, sell or buy a property? Can you share with us your experience?