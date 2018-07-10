2019: Macron’s visit to Nigeria is enough motivation for young people – Siasia

Related News

President of France, Emmanuel Macron, provides an excellent example for young Nigerians who are aspiring to make a difference globally, according to Moses Siloko Siasia who is a 2015 Bayelsa State governorship candidate.

Mr Siasia is also Chairman of Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF) and co-convener of New Nigeria 2019 Movement (NN19), a formidable political pressure group.

In a statement released through his media office following a meeting last week with the French President in Lagos, Moses Siasia said he remains grateful to The Tony Elumelu Foundation for extending an invitation to him which enabled him to join other young Nigerian business leaders and entrepreneurs who met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

He said “with the kind of confidence expressed by the French president regarding the potentials of young Nigerians, we feel energized knowing that if we do what we should do rightly as young people of this country; abiding by the right business ethics, demonstrating innovativeness at all times and also being a part of the political process, we will have a better country in a matter of just few years”

Mr Siasia noted that the French president was very receptive to Nigerian culture and showed interest in helping young Nigerian business leaders prosper, saying that such a vote of confidence coming from a very young leader of a progressive nation as France must not be treated casually.

He assured that he would work with his team at NYPF and NN19 to put in practice the lessons learned and experience gained from meeting with the French President.

New Nigeria 2019 Movement NN19 is a strong political pressure group advocating for Generational Naturality, while the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum is focused on promoting the right standard of business practice among young business leaders and entrepreneurs in Nigeria.