Family affair as father, son graduate from University of Dundee

Graduation is a time for families to celebrate their loved one’s success, however, this year is extra special for a Nigerian family who have fallen in love with the University of Dundee.

Sulaiman Badmus, who graduated in Mechanical Engineering saw his father Abdulwaheed Badmus feel the tap of the Dundee bonnet as he graduated from Scottish Law in the same week.

The pair follow in the footsteps of Sulamain’s sister, Mariam, who graduated from the University two years ago. Meanwhile, Abdulwaheed’s wife, Khadijat, who watched the ceremony, is also due to finish her own degree in Scottish Law later this year.

Sulamain said that the friendliness of Scottish people initially attracted the Badmus family from Ibadan in Nigeria to Scotland.

He said, “Everything is wonderful about Dundee. We think it is marvellous. We were able to integrate so quickly into Scottish culture and feel much more involved here than anywhere else.”

Abdulwaheed said, “Dundee is an excellent example of inclusive education, it is laudable and something we, as graduates, should be proud of.

“Studying in Dundee is like a second chance. I will be 55-years-old next year and the University helped me to start a new career with a promising future. Dundee sets the pace for inclusive education for all, irrespective of family backgrounds and ethnic diversities.

“No matter who you are and where you are from, I think that Scottish education can help you become who you want to be.”

After graduating, Abdulwaheed says the family intends to continue to practice law in Scotland.

He explained, “We don’t just want to stay here in Scotland. We want to work here and run our own family law for and be ambassadors of the University. All of this wouldn’t have been possible without the University.”

