Bayelsa governor reveals ‘success’ secret

The Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has attributed the achievements of his administration in the last six years to God’s benevolence upon the state.

The governor made the remark while speaking at the Bayelsa Monthly Praise Night on Wednesday, at the king of Glory Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa.

Expressing optimism that God would grant the state government the needed support to actualise its desire for the prosperity and development of the State, Mr Dickson urged Bayelsans to remain steadfast in the Lord and pray ceaselessly for the prevailing peace and progress of the state.

The governor also underscored the importance of unity, maintaining that the state government cannot afford any distractions, especially now that the administration is consolidating on its development efforts.

“For us as individuals, God will help us. Good times are expected for Bayelsa, wonderful things are here for all Bayelsans; a lot of good things, prosperity and peace will come our way. Pray for us and pray for your state.”

In a sermon, the Chaplain of the King of Glory Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa, Bishop Dotimi Egbegi, who spoke on the topic, “What Do I Do, When I Don’t know What To Do,” urged the people to always trust in God to enable them surmount life’s challenges.

Bishop Egbegi, who described God as the keeper of mankind, said the Lord is the only source of help and admonished Christians on cultivating the habit of praising God to change their situations.