Chams appoints Awosika Board Chairman designate, targets larger market

The Board of Chams Plc, a leading provider of identity management and intelligent business solutions has appointed Dr. (Mrs.) Ajoritsedere Josephine Awosika, a Non-Executive Director, as the Chairman elect to steer the affairs of the company for the next five years.

Her appointment takes effect after the 2017 annual general meeting (AGM) slated for April 2018. Mrs. Awosika’s appointment was in line with the company’s corporate governance structure, business optimisation strategies and market repositioning in the years ahead.

Mrs. Awosika, the first woman to assume such a big responsibility in the history of the 33-years-old corporate entity, is a quintessential technocrat whose expertise spans across the broad spectrum of both public and private sectors of the economy.

She is bringing her wealth of experience at executive and board levels in administration, technology, health, power and banking sectors to bear positively on the business of Chams Plc.

Prior to her latest appointment, the seasoned administrator and corporate amazon had served as the pioneer National Coordinator/Chief Executive of the National Programme on Immunisation; Director (Parastatals) in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; and Director (Department of Community Relations & Youth Development) in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs. Thereafter, she rose to the position of Federal Permanent Secretary.

In recognition of her intellectual and professional competences in public administration, Mrs. Awosika served as Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Interior; Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.

She retired from the federal civil service as the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Power in January 2013. She is currently serving on several boards, including Access Bank Plc, Adekunle Ajasin University, and Capital Insurance Nigeria Ltd.

The current chairman of the board, the Very Rev. Ayo Richards, expressed his confidence in Mrs. ‘Dere Awosika in taking the company to the next level. He described her as “a firm and success driven leader whose positive contributions in the public and private sector cannot be sidelined. It is my belief that her coming in as the Chairman of Chams Plc is a good omen especially at this time the company is going through a positive transformation and repositioning for growth”.

Similarly, the Group Managing Director of Chams Plc, Mr. Femi Williams said: “It is our great delight to have Dr. (Mrs.) ‘Dere Awosika as our next Chairman of the Board at this time of positive transformation of our business and it’s repositioning to dominate our market while going international. Her tested leadership qualities and wealth of experience in similar organisations in the past will add positive values to Chams Plc and her subsidiaries”.

Speaking on her new appointment during a brief chat with journalists, Mrs. Awosika gave all the glory to God and thanked her board colleagues for the confidence reposed in her.

She said that her immediate plans are to provide, in collaboration with her colleagues on the Chams Plc’s board, purposeful leadership and innovative strategies required to re-position the company at the leading edge of competition and a reference brand in value addition to customers globally while giving good returns to all shareholders.