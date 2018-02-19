Why Buhari should sign Peace Corps bill

i. Prevention of crime



ii. Protection of lives and properties



iii. Enforcing law



iv. Maintenance of peace and public order.



v. Providing a wide range of services to the citizens.



By doing this it has the potential for violence and right to use coercive means in order to establish social control



Power to arrest offenders (s)



Power to prevent commission of an offence



Power to dictate crime



Power to investigate matters



Power to search …. Etc.

• Assist in the maintenance of peace and order and in the protection and rescuing of the Civil population during the period of emergency.



• Recommend to the Minister the registration of private guard companies,



• From time to time, inspect the premises of private guard companies, their training facilities and approve same if it is up to standard.



• Supervise and monitor the activities of all private guard companies and keep a register for that purpose.



• Periodically organise workshop, and training courses for private guard companies and seal up any private guard company which operates without a valid license.



• Maintain twenty-four hour surveillance over infrastructures, sites and projects for the Federal, State and Local Government.



• Enter and search any premises and seize any material suspected to have been used in vandalisation or suspected proceed of vandalisation.



• Enter and search premises of any suspected illegal dealer in petroleum products or material used by Power Holding Company of Nigeria, Postal Services, Nigeria Telecommunication or for any other public utility or infrastructure;



• Have power to arrest with or without a warrant , detain , investigate and institute legal proceedings by or in the name of the Attorney-General of the Federation in accordance with the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria against any person who is reasonably suspected to have committed an offence under this Act or is involved in any:

(i) Criminal activity



(ii) Chemical poison or oil spillage nuclear waste, poisoning



(iii) Industry espionage or fraud;



(iv) Activity aimed at frustrating any government program or policy;



(v) Riot, civil disorder, revolt, strike, or religious unrest.



(vi) Power transmission lines, oil pipelines, NIPOST cables, equipment, water board pipes or equipment vandalisation



• Monitor the activities of religious bodies and trade associations.



• Monitor, investigate, and take every necessary step to forestall any planned Act of terrorism particularly.



- Cult and Ethnic militia activities



- Criminal activities aimed at depriving citizens of their properties or lives



- Syndicate activity aimed at defrauding the Federal, State or Local Government;



• Monitor, investigate, and take every necessary step to forestall any act of terrorism and report same to appropriate Federal Security Agency.



• Provide necessary warning for the civilian population in times of danger



• Evacuate the civilian population from danger areas.



• Provide and manage shelters for civilians during period of emergency.



• Asist in the decontamination and in the taking of precautionary measures during any period of emergency.



• Carry out rescue operations and control volatile situations.



• Assist in the provision of emergency medical services, including first aid, during any period of emergency.



• Detect and demarcate any danger area.



• Assist the Federal and State Fire Service in Fire-fighting operation.



• Assist in the distribution of emergency supplies.



• Provide assistance to restore and maintain order in distressed areas in any period of emergency.



• Assist in repairing indispensable public utilities during any period of emergency



• Provide intelligence information to the Ministry on any matter relating to:



(i) Crime control generally;



(ii) Riot, disorder, revolt, strike or religious unrest;



(iii) Subversive activity by members of the public aimed at frustrating any government programme or policy;



(iv) Industrial action and strike aimed at paralysing Government activities;



(v) Any other matter as may be directed by the Minister; and



(vi) Have power to arrange and mediate in the settlement of disputes among willing members of the public.

(a) To Develop, Empower and provide gainful employment for the Youth, to Facilitate Peace, Volunteerism, Community Service, Neighbourhood watch, Nation – Building and for other related matters



(b) Promote Social and Economic Development by involving Members and Volunteers in the scheme through working with Government, Schools, Non-Profit Organisations, Non-Governmental Organisations, etc. in order to preoccupy the youths;



(c) To empower and pre-occupy Nigerian Youths through job creation and provision of alternative employment;



(d) Training Nigerian Youths with good virtuous, strong passion and commitment to the art of Patriotism, Volunteerism Community Services and Nation Building;



(e) To train and equip the Youths with knowledge for Peace Education, Conflict Resolution, Mediation, Reconciliation and Confidence Building;



(f) To give distinct orientation to the Youths and engage them in the provision of essential services such as:



(i) Involving members of the Peace Corps in Community Services such as Immunization, Census and Sanitation Exercises, especially in urban cities, States and Local Government Capitals;



(ii) Provision of Refuse Bins, Waste Baskets, and Handy Waste Bags in public buildings, buses and schools in order to obliterate littered materials;



(iii) Assisting in planting of Economic trees and all forms of environmental conservation.



(iv) Involve members and Volunteers of the Peace Corps in crowd control during public events and in neighbourhood watch in order to curb insecurity within the community.



(g) Create a Data Bank and reservoir of trained, qualified professionals and non-professional youths for easy accessibility of manpower from the pool of well-groomed youths whenever the Nation needs their services for either permanent employment or ad-hoc manpower for such national or international programmes as Emergency Relief Services, Voters’ Registration, Election Exercise, etc.



(h) Provide security for all Educational Institutions and checking all forms of examination malpractices and other vices prevalent in Schools and Colleges in order to create a conducive atmosphere for learning. To achieve these, the Peace Corps shall:



(i) Establish Peace Corps Club in Schools and Colleges and involving members of the club in the promotion of internal understanding, Peace Education, Conflict Management and Transformation;



(ii) Maintain surveillance on students organizing secret societies; identify their members, associates, modus operandi and to make such discoveries known to the appropriate authorities;



(iii) Assist the school authority in the maintenance and enforcement of School Rules and Regulations;



(iv) Detect any plot to vandalise valuable properties of the school or college or any form of dissident act of rioting by students or intruders in order to promote internal peace and security;



(v) Organise Holiday Camps for students where they would be involved in less academic work, but more of games, creative work, martial art, citizenship and leadership training, as well as other extra-curricular programmes and;



(vi) Organise special conferences, seminars and workshops in order to equip the Nigerian youths in Leadership Building Mechanism, so as to prepare them both mentally, morally and physically for their future leadership roles.



(i) Assist in youth developmental activities, Empowerment and Capacity Building for youth Creativity and Innovations, such as:



(i) Identify tools, techniques and the process of critical thinking, creativity, innovation and discovery to facilitate problem solving;



(ii) Initiate and involving the youth in Humanitarian Services in Nigeria and around the world in order to aid transfer of knowledge and Technology;



(iii) Helping the People of interested countries in meeting their needs for training young Men and Women and to promote a better understanding of Nigerians on the parts of the peoples served;



(iv) Serve as Orderlies to members of the Executives, Parliament, Judiciary and Traditional Rulers that are not covered by existing Security Agencies;



(v) Engage Members as Tourists Assistants and Guide to Nigerian and foreigners on visit to the Country, Tourists Sites and other National and State Monuments and Heritage;



(vi) Creation and Management of Public Toilets on highways, including enlightenment against defecation in public places, Recreational Centres, Tourist Sites, etc.; and



(vii) To check all Forms of Examination Malpractices as may be perpetrated by students, invigilators, teachers, lecturers, and other educational staff.